‘This man is dumb’: Trump ignites mockery after claiming there are ‘many per capitas’

President Donald Trump was inundated with ridicule on Thursday after he seemed not to know what the term “per capita” means.

During a televised cabinet meeting, Trump defended his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by arguing that America’s infection and death totals weren’t as bad as some other countries when looked at on a per-capita basis.

Things got confusing, however, when the president tried to expand upon this line of thinking.

“And you know when you say ‘per capita,’ there’s many per capitas,” the president said. “It’s like, per capita relative to what? But you can look at just about any category and we’re really at the top, meaning positive, on a per capita basis too.”

The president’s confusion about this term drew swift mockery on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

Trump: "When you say per capita, there's many per capitas. Is this like per capita relative to what?"

How did this guy made it through elementary school? pic.twitter.com/Y6F7NhXD8w — Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) May 20, 2020

This encapsulates and exposes the narcissist’s imaginary (bullshit) expertise in 7 seconds. https://t.co/fag2AflRj5 — AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) May 21, 2020

The US has the dumbest president per capita. — BabyFishMouth (@eag_72) May 21, 2020

“I’m the most excellent capita the world has ever seen. No one does per capita better than me.” https://t.co/f982NITMH1 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 21, 2020

Um. Who wants to tell him what per capita means? https://t.co/LIg8pOC9i3 — Patricia Suflita Wilson (@pilarwish) May 21, 2020

Trump thinks per capita is relative and that there are different kinds of per capitas. https://t.co/AeLUiPMlMb — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) May 21, 2020

Trump: "And, when you say per capita, there’s many per capitas. It’s like per capita relative to what?" Answer: Relative to the number of people, which is what that phrase means. It is not partisan to say this man is dumb. And that's dangerous. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 21, 2020

And we have the most beautiful, greatest per capita. Everyone is saying this. — Newfield Financial (@Newf_Finl_Solns) May 21, 2020

I believe he studied Latin at Wharton. Nobody knows more about per capita than he does. — Stu (@calcaneous) May 21, 2020

#Presidementia Wednesday Q&A: signs of mental impairment & cognitive slippage evident all through today’s WH meeting. Paranoid ideation & bullshit re voter fraud, embarrassing calf splatter misstating death numbers. Pure horsefeathers. He is a sick man. https://t.co/dr0DyB8cz8 — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) May 21, 2020