‘This man is dumb’: Trump ignites mockery after claiming there are ‘many per capitas’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was inundated with ridicule on Thursday after he seemed not to know what the term “per capita” means.

During a televised cabinet meeting, Trump defended his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by arguing that America’s infection and death totals weren’t as bad as some other countries when looked at on a per-capita basis.

Things got confusing, however, when the president tried to expand upon this line of thinking.

“And you know when you say ‘per capita,’ there’s many per capitas,” the president said. “It’s like, per capita relative to what? But you can look at just about any category and we’re really at the top, meaning positive, on a per capita basis too.”

The president’s confusion about this term drew swift mockery on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

