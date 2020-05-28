Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump completely silent on police killing of George Floyd as Biden demands federal probe

Published

2 hours ago

on

“George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered, I’m grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved—they must be held responsible for their egregious actions,” said Biden.

While President Donald Trump has yet to say a single word about the Monday killing of George Floyd at the hands Minneapolis police officers, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in contrast has joined with those demanding a “thorough” federal investigation into the incident that has sparked large protests and nationwide calls for justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“George Floyd deserved better and his family deserves justice. His life mattered,” Biden tweeted late Tuesday as demonstrators were tear-gassed by police in the streets of Minneapolis. “I’m grateful for the swift action in Minneapolis to fire the officers involved—they must be held responsible for their egregious actions. The FBI should conduct a thorough investigation.”

As of this writing, Trump had yet to comment on Floyd’s death though more than 24 hours had passed since video footage emerged Tuesday showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck, disregarding the handcuffed man’s repeated pleas for his life. The Minneapolis Police Department claimed in a statement late Monday that Floyd died of an unspecified “medical incident.”

While ignoring Floyd’s killing, the president on Wednesday did find time to tweet about his “Obamagate” conspiracy theory and Twitter’s decision to fact-check his erroneous attack on vote-by-mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive radio host Benjamin Dixon also noted Trump’s apparent lack of concern for what happened to Floyd:

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s demand for a federal investigation into Floyd’s killing followed similar calls from civil rights groups and members of Congress.

John Gordon, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota, said in a statement Tuesday that the “horrific video” of Floyd’s killing “underscores the immediate need for a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation” into his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The community needs a comprehensive review and the reform of police practices and policies,” said Gordon. “The officers involved—not just the perpetrator, but also those who stood by and did nothing—must be held accountable.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Central Park incident just one more example of white women using their status to terrorize black men: NYT’s Charles Blow

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Amy Cooper is just the latest example of white women using their privilege and femininity to terrorize black men, according to a new column from Charles Blow.

The New York Times columnist explains that a video recording of an incident involving Cooper, an investment manager, and Christian Cooper, a science editor, has a long and shameful historical precedent.

"This racial street theater against black people is an endemic, primal feature of the Republic," Blow write. "Specifically, I am enraged by white women weaponizing racial anxiety, using their white femininity to activate systems of white terror against black men. This has long been a power white women realized they had and that they exerted."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Zealand epidemiologist: ‘We look at Trump’s behavior and we’re horrified’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

To learn how New Zealand has largely eliminated COVID-19, we continue our extended interview with Michael Baker, an epidemiologist who is a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group and advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He describes how the country’s response compares to the government actions in the United States and worldwide.

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González, as we bring you Part 2 of our discussion of New Zealand.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump White House hammered for covering up their own economic projections as jobs vanish

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

The Trump White House has decided against releasing midyear economic projections this summer, breaking precedent at a time when unemployment is expected to top 20 percent.

The Washington Post reports that the administration is not releasing updated economic projections that "would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn" with massive job losses that have topped 36 million in just two months.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image