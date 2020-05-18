Tibetan exile government urges China to reveal whereabouts of Panchen Lama
New Delhi (AFP) – Tibet’s parliament-in-exile on Sunday called for Beijing to confirm the “well-being and whereabouts” of the Panchen Lama, the second-most important figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school, a quarter of a century after he disappeared.The whereabouts of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima — the boy recognised as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama by the Dalai Lama on May 14, 1995 — have not been known since he was taken into custody three days later by Chinese authorities aged six.”China must provide verifiable information on the wellbeing and whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama,” t…
Latest Headlines
Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff confirms role in season two of ‘The Mandalorian’
Katee Sackhoff is confirmed to play her character, Bo–Katan Kryze, in The Mandalorian’s second season. Sackhoff has played Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, both of which are animated series. Sackhoff’s character, Bo-Katan, made her first appearance in the fourth season of The Clone Wars, which just had its series finale.Disney+’s The Mandalorian is live action and has just finished its first season. There has been a lot of speculation that the plot line of something called the darksaber, it has been continued on both The Clone Wars and Rebels, will be seen on The Man... (more…)
Breaking Banner
How we decide the risks we’re willing to take as coronavirus shutdowns are lifted
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As an infectious disease expert, Dr. George Rutherford knows all about the horrors of COVID-19.But there’s one risk that the University of California, San Francisco professor, wearing a mask, is willing to take: hugging his 2-year-old granddaughter.For two months, we’ve been diligent about staying home. But, as Bay Area residents start to venture out with parts of the state gradually loosening lockdown restrictions, how do we navigate this new landscape of peril and promise? We can’t stay isolated and fearful forever.The new normal looks like this: Social lives carefully bui... (more…)
Latest Headlines
White House hits out at ‘Deep State’ after Trump fires watchdog
Washington (AFP) - The White House hit back Sunday at fierce criticism over the firing of the State Department's top watchdog, suggesting he was a disloyal member of a "Deep State" conspiracy out to get President Donald Trump.Trump told the House of Representatives late Friday he planned to dismiss Steve Linick, the fourth inspector general to be ousted by the president in the last six weeks.Democratic lawmakers said Linick had apparently opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump's most trusted aides.The president and his allies regularly rail against a "Deep St... (more…)