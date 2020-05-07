Top impeachment investigator reactivates his Twitter account — just to trash AG Bill Barr

Attorney General Bill Barr has been highly criticized for seeking to dismiss charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Daniel Goldman, who served as director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee during Donald Trump’s impeachment, had deactivated his Twitter account.

But he turned it back on to bash the “implosion of the Department of Justice” under Barr.

“The once proud DOJ is now nothing but a political arm of Donald Trump,” Goldman declared.