Trump administration preparing criminal indictment of Venezuela’s first lady: report

The Trump administration is preparing criminal charges against the spouse of a foreign leader at odds with the administration, according to a new report.

“The United States is preparing to charge the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in coming months with crimes that could include drug trafficking and corruption,” Reuters reported Wednesday, citing “four people familiar with the case.”

“If Washington goes ahead with an indictment of first lady Cilia Flores, these people said, the charges are expected to stem, at least in part, from a thwarted cocaine transaction that has already landed two of her nephews in a Florida penitentiary,” Reuters reported.

“Venezuela’s information minister, Jorge Rodriguez, told Reuters that its questions about the possible U.S. indictment of Flores were ‘nauseating, slanderous and offensive.’ He declined to elaborate,” Reuters noted.

“The United States and its allies last year recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, deeming Maduro’s 2018 re-election a sham. But Maduro remains in power, backed by Venezuela’s military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran – a growing source of frustration for Trump, according to some U.S. officials,” Reuters added.

Read the full report.