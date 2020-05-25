Trump adviser’s ‘repugnant’ lack of concern for human life slammed by ethics expert

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett appeared on CNN to urge the economy to reopen, saying, “Our human capital stock is ready to go back to work.”

White House adviser Kevin Hassett: "Our human capital stock is ready to go back to work." #HumanCapitalStock pic.twitter.com/Yl9KwJf6KP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2020

Former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub slammed Hassett, calling his calculus “repugnant” and suggesting his remarks indicate he doesn’t value human lives beyond the worth of their labor.