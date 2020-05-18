Trump again blames Obama for leaving him unprepared for virus that didn’t exist until last year

President Donald Trump again blamed his predecessor for leaving him unprepared for a virus that didn’t even exist until last year.

The president has been casting blame at former President Barack Obama as the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and threatens his re-election chances, saying the previous administration failed to leave tests and other medical equipment for the novel coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wow! The Front Page @washingtonpost Headline reads, ‘A BOOST IN TESTS, BUT LACK OF TAKERS.'” Trump tweeted. “We have done a great job on Ventilators, Testing, and everything else. Were left little by Obama. Over 11 million tests, and going up fast. More than all countries in the world, combined.”

Wow! The Front Page @washingtonpost Headline reads, “A BOOST IN TESTS, BUT LACK OF TAKERS.” We have done a great job on Ventilators, Testing, and everything else. Were left little by Obama. Over 11 million tests, and going up fast. More than all countries in the world, combined. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

The Obama administration left behind a pandemic playbook that warned of the threat from a variety of pathogens, including a highly contagious coronavirus outbreak, but the Trump administration failed to follow through on their recommendations.