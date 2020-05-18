Quantcast
Trump again blames Obama for leaving him unprepared for virus that didn’t exist until last year

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump again blamed his predecessor for leaving him unprepared for a virus that didn’t even exist until last year.

The president has been casting blame at former President Barack Obama as the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and threatens his re-election chances, saying the previous administration failed to leave tests and other medical equipment for the novel coronavirus.

“Wow! The Front Page @washingtonpost Headline reads, ‘A BOOST IN TESTS, BUT LACK OF TAKERS.'” Trump tweeted. “We have done a great job on Ventilators, Testing, and everything else. Were left little by Obama. Over 11 million tests, and going up fast. More than all countries in the world, combined.”

The Obama administration left behind a pandemic playbook that warned of the threat from a variety of pathogens, including a highly contagious coronavirus outbreak, but the Trump administration failed to follow through on their recommendations.


Pennsylvania Trump voters say they’ve never been prouder of the president even as their friends die from COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Some Pennsylvania residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 insist that he's doing a great job handling the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they've lost friends and family members to the disease.

In interviews with The Guardian, Pennsylvania Trump supporters said that nothing has shaken their support for the president, even during a pandemic that has killed 90,000 Americans in less than two months and has pushed the unemployment rate up to 15 percent.

Right-wing extremists are planning for a new civil war — and what happens this year will be a ‘key turning point’

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

The U.S. government has the official public policy of never negotiating with terrorists, paying them ransom or otherwise surrendering to their demands. The logic is simple: to give in to terrorists is to encourage more violence and other attacks.

This article was originally published at Salon

It would appear that the state of Michigan does not follow the same policy.

Last Thursday, the Michigan state legislature announced it would not convene because of threats of violence and chaos by armed right-wing militias and other paramilitaries, as previously seen during the recent anti-lockdown protests.

Senior CDC official fires back at Trump adviser Navarro over criticism of department

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, a senior CDC official unloaded on Donald Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, for laying the blame for the Trump administration's bungling of the coronavirus pandemic on the department.

Noting rising tensions between the health agency and the White House, CNN reported that an unnamed official stated, "We should remind Mr. Navarro that the CDC is a federal agency part of the administration. The CDC director is an appointed position, and Dr. [Robert] Redfield was appointed by President Trump. If there is criticism of the CDC, ultimately Mr. Navarro is being critical of the President and the man who President Trump placed to lead the agency."

