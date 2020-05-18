Trump and his Republican allies have given up on COVID-19 — and now are only offering incoherent rhetoric about ‘choice’
You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a better example of a problem that requires collective action to solve than the Covid-19 pandemic. At most, maybe 2-3 percent of the population have contracted the disease so far, and even if that confers lasting immunity on those who recover–which is not clear at present–that means most of our bodies have no defense against this new coronavirus. Researchers believe that the most infectious period is right around when symptoms first appear and a few days earlier. You can feel perfectly healthy while spreading it around; according to one study, 11 percent of those who contract Covid-19 are responsible for 80 percent of transmissions.
This is why the rhetoric of personal choice is incoherent. Conservatives have embraced the idea that if you want to stay home to protect yourself you should, and if you want to go out and engage in high-risk behavior you’re only risking your own health. That’s simply untrue. We’ve seen multiple “super-spreader” events–like the Washington choir practice where one mildly ill person is believed to have infected 87 percent of the group’s singers–and every time someone undertakes an unnecessary risk, they may end up putting many other people in harm’s way.
That doesn’t mean we need to stay locked up indefinitely. With adequate testing and contact-tracing, support for the infected to voluntarily isolate themselves and widespread usage of masks, we could gradually reopen much of the economy safely and tackle any new flare-ups quickly as they arise. It’s a historic tragedy, perhaps bordering on a crime against humanity, that we are doing almost none of that and our government has effectively told us that we’re on our own.
The US has the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the world, by far, because the Trump regime sat on its hands for the first crucially important months and has failed to offer a coordinated nationwide mitigation framework since. But there’s another angle to that story: We also appear to have avoided an even worse outcome because many people began sheltering in place before their state governments ordered them to do so. And as a New York Times analysis of cellphone data found, many people living in states that lifted their lockdown orders have continued to self-isolate even as businesses reopen.
Nobody is in favor of maintaining lockdowns for longer than necessary. The problem is that most states have reopened or will soon reopen despite failing to meet the CDC’s criteria for doing so safely. That will force many people to face an awful choice between making a living and avoiding a deadly disease.
But millions of Americans who believe epidemiologists and public health officials over Donald Trump and various Fox News personalities do have the ability continue to take steps to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic. And we should. It doesn’t mean maintaining a quarantine until a vaccine is available. It’s about evaluating our own circumstances and making smart choices–smarter than those on the other side of what has unfortunately become a culture war issue who are packing bars and rushing to get manicures.
Where you live matters. Outbreaks don’t care about state lines or national borders but they are inherently local. I live in a county in New York state that has quite a few cases but isn’t a hot-zone; just under 1 percent of the population has tested positive despite insufficient testing.
My small city isn’t densely populated so being outdoors, with or without a mask, carries very little risk. We have to manage our emotional and mental health as well as safeguard our physical wellbeing, and I’m socializing as much as possible in small, outdoor groups staying at least six feet apart.
My parents are elderly and have health problems, and I’d like to see them before a vaccine is available, so I will be more risk-averse than someone who doesn’t have similar concerns.
I’m fortunate that I have worked from home for years. I won’t return to the gym, go to a crowded restaurant or bar, or participate in any other unnecessary indoor activities around other people until our case numbers decline significantly, we’re testing and tracing contacts more aggressively or we get a vaccine or effective antiviral therapy. In general, I’ll continue to minimize my contacts with people. When I must be near others to shop for food or pick up medications or whatever, I’ll wear a mask.
If I have to fly, I will. It’s unlikely that I’ll do any recreational air travel for a long while. I am planning to take some driving trips to nearby destinations this summer if the infection curve remains flat or is declining.
Most importantly, I’ll be following the advice of serious public health experts regardless of what any politician says.
Our federal government has failed us miserably. Many state governments are also leaving us largely on our own. Millions of Americans will have no choice but to risk their health to stay afloat. Those of us who have the luxury of modifying our routine to contain the spread of Covid-19 have an obligation to our communities to do so. What’s your plan?
How COVID-19 is accelerating Donald Trump and the GOP’s descent into authoritarianism
“When somebody’s the President of the United States, the authority is total.”
– Donald Trump, April 13th.
That Maya Angelou quote about believing people when they show you who they are gets tossed around quite a bit in reference to the 45th President of the United States, but it seems like no matter how many times Donald J. Trump beats us over the head with the message, there are still a lot of people who don’t quite get it.
So allow me to translate: Trump and his allies within the GOP ecosystem are hostile to democracy. Their response to the COVID-19 outbreak clarifies existing authoritarian trends within the regime and the broader Republican coalition and provides a pretext for accelerating them. Most recently, Trump fired both the Inspector General for the intelligence community who complied with the law and passed on a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s attempt to strong arm Ukraine to Congress, and the Inspector General originally responsible for overseeing over $2 trillion in pandemic bailout funds. (We’ll return to these offenses.)
2020 Election
It’s time for Democrats to start playing hard ball against the GOP’s threat to the 2020 election
Democracy is on the line, and the Democratic Party must stand up for its namesake.
On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will be called to vote in one of the most disgraceful and flat-out dangerous electoral shams this country has seen in recent history. Despite the efforts of the Democratic governor to delay the vote and a federal court to extend the deadline for turning in absentee ballots — many of which may not arrive at voters’ homes by election day — Wisconsin residents will be expected to case their ballots Tuesday amid a pandemic or forever hold their peace. Howls about the injustice of asking people to vote in person during such a perilous time, and while the state is under a stay-at-home order, have gone unheeded by the Republican state legislature, the Republican-controlled state Supreme Court, or the Republican-controlled U.S. Supreme Court.
Pandemic modelers warn that Trump’s lies may increase the spread of COVID-19
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Epidemiologists model how an infectious disease outbreak may spread within and between communities. The computer models are based on research into past epidemics, the virulence of a pathogen,the severity of the illness it causes and various other factors. But these scientists assume that leaders will offer a coherent response to the crisis, and that people will modify their behavior appropriately. Trump, the conservative press and the Republican base are upending those assumptions.