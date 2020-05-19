Trump blasted by CNN’s Don Lemon for his ‘campaign of distraction and disinformation’ during crisis

On CNN Tuesday, late-night anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for his failure to provide meaningful leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the president were taking this crisis seriously, if he were taking his own leadership role seriously, he’d just wear a mask,” said Lemon. “He’d also take the devastation to our economy seriously as well. He’d have a plan to help 36 million unemployed Americans, people who are wondering right now how they’re going to pay the rent, put food on the table. Instead, he lashes out at reporters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And this president’s lack of seriousness goes on and on,” said Lemon. “Well, well over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus in this country, and the president calls that a ‘badge of honor.'”

“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” said Trump in the clip.

“How’s that for logic?” said Lemon. “We’d also have fewer cases if we, I don’t know, took this virus seriously from the beginning instead of downplaying it, saying that it would go away in warm weather, suggesting ingesting disinfectant might be a treatment, you know, in a minute, one minute, you know, injecting it. And then promoting a drug with serious side effects.”

“He’s just not taking this seriously,” said Lemon. “And the president’s campaign of distraction and disinformation goes on. Anything to distract you from his own abysmal failure to deal seriously with a pandemic that is killing more Americans every single day.”

Watch below: