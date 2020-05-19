Trump blasted by CNN’s Don Lemon for his ‘campaign of distraction and disinformation’ during crisis
On CNN Tuesday, late-night anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for his failure to provide meaningful leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.
“If the president were taking this crisis seriously, if he were taking his own leadership role seriously, he’d just wear a mask,” said Lemon. “He’d also take the devastation to our economy seriously as well. He’d have a plan to help 36 million unemployed Americans, people who are wondering right now how they’re going to pay the rent, put food on the table. Instead, he lashes out at reporters.”
“And this president’s lack of seriousness goes on and on,” said Lemon. “Well, well over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus in this country, and the president calls that a ‘badge of honor.'”
“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” said Trump in the clip.
“How’s that for logic?” said Lemon. “We’d also have fewer cases if we, I don’t know, took this virus seriously from the beginning instead of downplaying it, saying that it would go away in warm weather, suggesting ingesting disinfectant might be a treatment, you know, in a minute, one minute, you know, injecting it. And then promoting a drug with serious side effects.”
“He’s just not taking this seriously,” said Lemon. “And the president’s campaign of distraction and disinformation goes on. Anything to distract you from his own abysmal failure to deal seriously with a pandemic that is killing more Americans every single day.”
Dick Cheney’s former cardiologist estimates Trump’s chances of dying if he catches the coronavirus
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who in the past has worked as a cardiologist for former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that President Donald Trump was vulnerable to dying from COVID-19 if he managed to contract it.
Appearing on CNN, Reiner said that if Trump really has been taking unproven COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine, it's likely because he knows that he's at risk of severe health repercussions should he contract the disease.
"The White House medical unit obviously made a calculated decision that they considered his risk of taking the drug lower than his risk of actually contracting the virus," he said. "My calculations, I think his risk... he probably has a 15 to 20 percent chance of dying of this virus should he contract it."
CNN’s Berman exposes the real reason Trump claimed to take unproven COVID-19 drugs
President Donald Trump's claims about taking anti-malarial drug hyroxychloroquine to ward off contracting the novel coronavirus drew a mixture of skepticism and scorn on a CNN panel Tuesday morning.
Co-host John Berman seemed visibly annoyed after watching a clip of Trump boasting about taking the drug, which has been linked to heart failure in some patients.
"This is not a game," Berman said. "90,000 Americans have died, and this is just dumb. He just wasted another day where he could have been doing something to help the American people to keep that number down, and instead, he's preening and bragging about taking a drug that science so far has shown shows no benefits."
Pelosi: Trump is at grave risk taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s old and ‘morbidly obese’
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she believes President Donald Trump's decision to take hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for his health, given his age and weight.
"He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group," said Pelosi. "Morbidly obese, they say."
Trump has consistently claimed he is in good health and weight range, and has notes from his doctors to that effect, but these have expressed constant skepticism from the public.