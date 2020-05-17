Quantcast
Trump buried in derision for calling Obama ‘grossly incompetent’ after inspiring TV appearance: ‘Somebody’s jealous’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

Arriving back a the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David, Donald Trump was asked about comments made by former President  Barack Obama who told a national television audience on Saturday night that there are members of the administration who aren’t even trying to solve the coronavirus pandemic — without mentioning Trump.

According to the current president, Obama — who served two terms and was never impeached — was “an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.”

Few on  Twitter agreed, with many saying Trump has a bad case of “projection.”

Check out the reactions below:

