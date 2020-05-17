Trump buried in derision for calling Obama ‘grossly incompetent’ after inspiring TV appearance: ‘Somebody’s jealous’
Arriving back a the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David, Donald Trump was asked about comments made by former President Barack Obama who told a national television audience on Saturday night that there are members of the administration who aren’t even trying to solve the coronavirus pandemic — without mentioning Trump.
According to the current president, Obama — who served two terms and was never impeached — was “an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.”
Few on Twitter agreed, with many saying Trump has a bad case of “projection.”
Check out the reactions below:
President projection
— Blain (@Blain29774674) May 17, 2020
Like I just said, his bulb will be burning out soon.
— R Levow (@RLEVOW) May 17, 2020
— Rana (@heartsandroses9) May 17, 2020
“I am an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.” Fixed it.
— CathyMouse (@CathyGrace13) May 17, 2020
I was so waiting for him to trip or walk into the wall.
— Bregg Gurke (@BreggGurke) May 17, 2020
It was nuking a hurricane :)
— Distant Hornet (@BrwnHornet) May 17, 2020
90,000+ dead on Trump's watch.
More than a million sickened on Trump's watch
15% unemployment on Trump's watch.
More than 36 million out of work on Trump's watch.
Who's the incompetent one?
— Robert Pozarycki (@RPozarycki) May 17, 2020
He’s jealous he can’t pull off something like that with dignity.
— KD (@Kskroob) May 17, 2020
He cried a lil last night.
— Josh (@Tacticus22) May 17, 2020
Somebody’s jealous. pic.twitter.com/aUOtUGYGZX
— Jack Burton (@kelly4NC) May 17, 2020
— FLSwampBoy (@FLSwampBoy) May 17, 2020
Bless his little heart.
— Johnny Henderson (@mrhenderson95) May 17, 2020
That is quite literally all he can say. 7 words maxes him out.
— Sister Acrimonia (@coninconsola) May 17, 2020
Who taught him how to say incompetent? That’s a really biggly word. Does he know the definition?
— Roxie Miler (@MilerRoxie) May 17, 2020
Remember how long we were all under stay at home orders during H1N1?
— Sarah Bramblette (@Born2lbFat) May 17, 2020
Well if ever there was an expert on incompetence, it would be Trump.
— will richardson (@wrcactus) May 17, 2020
Says the most incompetent president in history. #GoJoe
— nananesbitt (@nananesbitt) May 17, 2020
— Negrodamus 🧙🏾♂️ (@jumoffit) May 17, 2020