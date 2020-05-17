Trump buried in derision for calling Obama ‘grossly incompetent’ after inspiring TV appearance: ‘Somebody’s jealous’

Arriving back a the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David, Donald Trump was asked about comments made by former President Barack Obama who told a national television audience on Saturday night that there are members of the administration who aren’t even trying to solve the coronavirus pandemic — without mentioning Trump.

According to the current president, Obama — who served two terms and was never impeached — was “an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.”

Few on Twitter agreed, with many saying Trump has a bad case of “projection.”

Check out the reactions below:

President projection — Blain (@Blain29774674) May 17, 2020

Like I just said, his bulb will be burning out soon. — R Levow (@RLEVOW) May 17, 2020

“I am an incompetent president – grossly incompetent. That’s all I can say.” Fixed it. — CathyMouse (@CathyGrace13) May 17, 2020

I was so waiting for him to trip or walk into the wall. — Bregg Gurke (@BreggGurke) May 17, 2020

It was nuking a hurricane :) — Distant Hornet (@BrwnHornet) May 17, 2020

90,000+ dead on Trump's watch.

More than a million sickened on Trump's watch

15% unemployment on Trump's watch.

More than 36 million out of work on Trump's watch. Who's the incompetent one? — Robert Pozarycki (@RPozarycki) May 17, 2020

He’s jealous he can’t pull off something like that with dignity. — KD (@Kskroob) May 17, 2020

He cried a lil last night. — Josh (@Tacticus22) May 17, 2020

Bless his little heart. — Johnny Henderson (@mrhenderson95) May 17, 2020

That is quite literally all he can say. 7 words maxes him out. — Sister Acrimonia (@coninconsola) May 17, 2020

Who taught him how to say incompetent? That’s a really biggly word. Does he know the definition? — Roxie Miler (@MilerRoxie) May 17, 2020

Remember how long we were all under stay at home orders during H1N1? — Sarah Bramblette (@Born2lbFat) May 17, 2020

Well if ever there was an expert on incompetence, it would be Trump. — will richardson (@wrcactus) May 17, 2020

Says the most incompetent president in history. #GoJoe — nananesbitt (@nananesbitt) May 17, 2020