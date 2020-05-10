Trump campaign postponing ‘large-scale events’ until August after coronavirus strikes White House employees: report
According to a report in Washington Post, news that two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus has “rattled” staffers in the administration and prompted Donald Trump’s campaign advisors to adjust their schedule for major events designed to get him re-elected in November.
On Friday it was announced that one of the president’s personal valets tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson Katie Miller, which caused panic at the White House as officials attempted to track down their movements and who they had been in contact with previously.
As Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci go into quarantine possible exposure, the Post reports, “… nervousness and concern among White House staffers became more palpable on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the tensions. Now that Redfield and Hahn are staying away, some officials said they don’t know if they should keep going to work at the White House. Staffers who had potentially been in contact with Miller were still getting calls on Saturday from officials trying to gauge their exposure to the virus, according to one person who received a call.”
“After news of Miller’s diagnosis, aides were going through seating charts, looking at her schedule to discern where she had been and trying to question anyone who may have been close to her in a room. Emails were sent about possible exposure, and staffers were called,” the report continued.
Noting that a number of Pence aides were abruptly sent home on Friday over concern for their health, one administration official confessed Friday was “totally nuts.”
Now that the coronavirus has hit home at the White Office, Trump’s 2020 campaign is also making other arrangements.
“The concerns are spreading to the Trump campaign, where a senior official said there was no plan to hold a large-scale campaign event with the president until at least August,” the Post treports with one official admitting, “It’s just not practical right now to even try.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘The next crisis’: Up to 43 million Americans could lose health insurance due to the pandemic
Medicare for All advocates on Sunday pointed to the latest study on the looming health insurance crisis already becoming apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to job losses for more than 33 million people in the past two months.
Because health insurance is tied to employment for about half the country—160 million people—as many as 43 million are expected to lose their health insurance due to the pandemic, according to a new report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the Urban Institute.
2020 Election
Fascism, capitalism, Donald Trump and the pandemic: How did we get here?
One thing that unites the MAGA-hat cosplay fascists of the anti-lockdown "movement" and the Karens and Chads of the hashtag-resistance is the shared conviction that the United States of America is special and that nothing that happens here has much relationship to anything that happens anywhere else. OK, we might hear some comparisons to Germany in the 1930s — on both sides, honestly! — but even that is kind of a special declaration of specialness, as if fascism hasn't experienced something of a spring awakening all around the world.
2020 Election
‘It’s going to be a tsunami’: Republicans see chances of holding the Senate slipping away due to Trump’s screw-ups
According to a report in the Washington Post, Republican campaign analysts are watching any chance of the party holding its majority in the Senate slipping away as they shoulder part of the blame for Donald Trump's coronavirus pandemic that has also crippled the economy.
The Post reports, "In recent weeks, GOP senators have been forced into a difficult political dance as polling shifts in favor of Democrats: Tout their own response to the coronavirus outbreak without overtly distancing themselves from a president whose management of the crisis is under intense scrutiny but who still holds significant sway with Republican voters."