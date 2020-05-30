Trump claims DC protesters will be met with ‘the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons’ in Twitter rant

In a rapid-fire series of tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump boasted about the security being given to him by the Secret Service as protests grip the streets of Washington, D.C., and warned protesters to stay away from the White House.

The president also promised anyone who breached security they would be met with ‘”the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons.”

You can see the tweets below:

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020