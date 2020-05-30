Quantcast
Trump claims DC protesters will be met with ‘the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons’ in Twitter rant

In a rapid-fire series of tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump boasted about the security being given to him by the Secret Service as protests grip the streets of Washington, D.C., and warned protesters to stay away from the White House.

The president also promised anyone who breached security they would be met with ‘”the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons.”

You can see the tweets below:


