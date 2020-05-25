Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims ‘great reviews’ for COVID-19 response — while complaining he ‘got no credit’

Published

1 min ago

on

In a tweet fired off this Monday afternoon, President Trump painted a rosy picture of the response to his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s received “great reviews” for his performance.

“Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus,” Trump wrote. ‘Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good – And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump triggers outrage by attacking veteran congressman on Memorial Day

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in a tweet promoting his GOP opponent, calling him an "American fraud" and a "puppet" who will destroy gun rights and voted to impeach him "on nothing."

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Connor Lamm has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m

Continue Reading

Activism

Video catches woman in Central Park falsely reporting ‘an African-American man threatening my life’

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

A video circulated on social media on Monday showed a woman in Central Park falsely claiming that an "African-American man" threatened her life.

The incident was said to occur between a man and a white woman over the Memorial Day weekend. Cell phone video shared on Twitter revealed a verbal confrontation as the woman was exercising her dog without a leash.

After the man asked the woman to put her dog on a leash, he took out his phone to film her.

"Please stop," the woman says. "Sir, I'm asking you to stop recording me."

"Please don't come close to me," the man replies.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s televised ‘petulance’ is driving a key voting bloc away from the GOP amid the coronavirus pandemic: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Karen Tumulty writes that when it comes to the reliable voting bloc of Americans who are 65 and older, President Trump is on shaky ground, thanks to his bungled response to the coronavirus.

Recent polling has shown a notable shift in support for Trump from America's senior citizens. According to Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, "Trump is blowing what had become an important Republican advantage."

Tumulty writes that this slip in support is also the fault of Republicans in general, who've been sending subtle messages to older Americans that their lives are not worth as much as a strong economy. Nevertheless, older Americans have been paying close attention to Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image