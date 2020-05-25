Trump claims ‘great reviews’ for COVID-19 response — while complaining he ‘got no credit’

In a tweet fired off this Monday afternoon, President Trump painted a rosy picture of the response to his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s received “great reviews” for his performance.

“Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus,” Trump wrote. ‘Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good – And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people!”

