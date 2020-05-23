Trump considering moving pandemic response office to Mike Pompeo’s State Dept: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s White House is pondering moving the office overseeing global pandemics to the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The report notes that “The proposal, discussed during a National Security Council deputies committee meeting on Thursday, already has set off a turf battle between the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID officials were surprised and perplexed by the idea, which could lead them to lose control of significant funds and authorities.”
According to the report, Dr. Deborah Birx, who is fast becoming the face of the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the White House shifts Dr. Anthont Fauci offstage, would head up the newly formed department at State.
“The proposal also could, to some degree, establish an alternative mechanism to some of the work done by the World Health Organization, whose U.S. funding Trump has threatened to permanently end,” Politic reports, adding, “Under the proposed initiative, the State Department would appoint a coordinator to oversee nearly every aspect of pandemic preparedness and response — from the global distribution of vaccines and therapeutics to the development of modernized protocols to prevent the spread of an outbreak.”
“The proposal comes as senior administration officials grapple with ongoing flaws in the federal government’s response to Covid-19, which has pitted top agencies against each other as they work to secure medical supplies for U.S. stockpiles and other nations, and has often resulted in conflicting guidance from the White House and public health officials,” the report continues. “The plan could decrease USAID’s role by consolidating pandemic preparedness under the State Department, which lacks the volume of supply chain experts, epidemiologists and public health experts on staff at USAID. There also are questions about whether the initiative will focus strictly on infectious disease outbreaks or be expanded to include other types of global health issues.”
America under Donald Trump: A failed state in slow motion
What is a failed state? It's a country that would hire me to make things work.
I learned that the night I made the trip between Kabul and Jalalabad. The main trading route between the countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan was how virtually everything needed in Afghanistan was shipped into the country, from automobiles to food to medicine to fuel to people. You would think that a road carrying such essential trade would be well-paved and cared for, protected by a strong police presence and lined with gas stations, restaurants and motels, the kinds of businesses ordinarily found along such routes.
White House official afraid to tell ‘angry’ Trump his 2020 RNC convention plans may not work out: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the Republican National Committee is still throwing millions of dollars at plans to hold the 2020 convention in Charlotte despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic that could turn it from a high profile coronation of Donald Trump to an intimate affair where the president might have to accept the nomination via video.
And, as one White House insider confessed, that latter scenario is likely to infuriate the president.
Cuba dreading Trump re-election, says diplomat
The re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States would be "the worst" scenario for Cuba, Havana's top diplomat in charge of relations with Washington told AFP.
"If the Republicans win ... it's a very negative scenario," said Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, the foreign ministry's general director for the US.
"It would mean at least a continuation of the policy of aggression against our country."
Cuba has been subjected to a US embargo since 1962 -- but, under Democratic President Barack Obama, tensions were easing.