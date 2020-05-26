Trump continues pushing conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough — immediately after reporter tells him about widower begging him to stop

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked by reporters if he was aware of the letter from the widower of deceased congressional aide Lori Klausutis, begging the president to stop promoting conspiracy theories that she had been murdered by former representative and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

The president replied, “Yeah I have.” However, almost immediately after, he used the moment to continue pushing the conspiracy theory, adding, “As you know, there’s no statute of limitations.”

