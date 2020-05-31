Trump criticized as ‘most cowardly tough guy’ for Twitterstorm while being rushed to protective underground bunker

Twitter couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump was talking tough while hiding in his underground bunker.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trush was rushed to the underground bunker that has only been used during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when passenger planes were headed to Washington, D.C. Trump, by contrast, didn’t experience a terrorist threat, a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House complex, which is blocked off by several fences and surrounded by Secret Service and police.

It was something that many noticed contrasted with former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent Sunday listening to the concerns from protesters on the streets of his hometown.

Trump: shitposting from his bunker Biden: marching with protestors https://t.co/xkUNeOFIS9 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) May 31, 2020

While Donald Trump is cowardly inciting violence from his secret service-protected White House, Joe Biden is on the ground trying to spread unity. Is there really a choice in November? #protests2020 #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERSpic.twitter.com/3o3ltxkbek — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 31, 2020

While Trump hides away in his bunker…pic.twitter.com/YhFeALRUn1 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 1, 2020

You can see the other comments from critics below:

Trump wants to portray himself as a strongman, authoritarian…did he really go hide in a bunker from some 20 year old kids? 😂😂😂 real tough guy — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) June 1, 2020

While Donald Trump was hiding in a bunker, Joe Biden was marching with protesters and visiting small businesses in Wilmington. I like President's that don't hide in bunkers. — Red, Noble Committee Director (@Redpainter1) June 1, 2020

Joe Biden is literally in the streets trying to unify the nation while Trump hides out in an underground bunker tweeting hate and division. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 1, 2020

Trump is hiding in an underground bunker rn. No joke. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 1, 2020

Biden is out in the streets meeting with protesters while Trump is hiding in a bunker like Hitler during the last days of WWII. https://t.co/rKLPxPy24Q — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 31, 2020

Donald Trump is hiding in a WH bunker. Most cowardly “tough guy” in history. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 1, 2020

I know we all think it's funny to imagine Trump raging in the bunker, but I'm not gonna second-guess the Secret Service. If they wanted him there, then okay by me. But the image of Trump hiding from protesters is pretty much what I'd expect him to do anyway. https://t.co/ROviXQM9Lj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2020

Tweeting hate from a secure underground bunker beneath The White House and surrounded by the Secret Service. What a real tough guy that Donald Trump is. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 1, 2020

After retreating into the safety of his underground bunker, Donald Trump has taken to issuing two-word tweets as the nation is consumed with protests and violence. https://t.co/pyluhN52BT pic.twitter.com/8qkOGqVbrQ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump is trying to deflect from the latest news that he was in a White House bunker on Friday night, which makes him look incredibly weak … … or he is inciting violence against the free press. Or both. Donald Trump must RESIGN! #ResignNowTrump — mollyswordmcdonough 🏡 (@mollysmcdonough) June 1, 2020

Trump was listening to "Macho Man" at the launch of the rocket then went to hide in the bunker — ≡l≡v≡nth (@3L3V3NTH) June 1, 2020

A senior administration official has confirmed that Donald Trump was taken into an underground bunker on Friday night when protests got headed in Lafayette Park. HE. IS. SO. PATHETIC. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020

Trump RT’s outrageous Qanon conspricacy theories, incites violence against Americans and attacks the free press. Meanwhile he hides in his bunker with his phone and his tiny mushroom dick. — SarahCA 🏠 (@SarahBCalif) June 1, 2020

Seriously, now we know why Trump was tweeting about “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons”. He was scared out of his demented mind in a bunker. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 1, 2020

On Friday night, Secret Service "rushed" Trump to the White House bunker. He could have told the Secret Service "no", presidents do so all the time… he could have even tried to go outside and speak to the protestors like a real leader. He didn't because he's a coward. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 1, 2020

Trump literally hid in a bunker while Biden met with protesters. 😂 — Covie (@roper_93) June 1, 2020

I give it until 11pm before Trump tweets a rant about the White House bunker. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 1, 2020

Quite the contrast today: Biden risked his life during a pandemic to visit a protest. Meanwhile, Trump was evacuated to the White House bunker because there were protesters outside. https://t.co/WfXoXXQ98m pic.twitter.com/d5DVrT1iKs — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 1, 2020