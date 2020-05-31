Quantcast
Trump criticized as ‘most cowardly tough guy’ for Twitterstorm while being rushed to protective underground bunker

Twitter couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump was talking tough while hiding in his underground bunker.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trush was rushed to the underground bunker that has only been used during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when passenger planes were headed to Washington, D.C. Trump, by contrast, didn’t experience a terrorist threat, a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House complex, which is blocked off by several fences and surrounded by Secret Service and police.

It was something that many noticed contrasted with former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent Sunday listening to the concerns from protesters on the streets of his hometown.

You can see the other comments from critics below:

