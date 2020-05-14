Quantcast
Trump donor got nearly $27 million in COVID-19 relief for private jet charter company

Published

1 min ago

on

A donor to President Donald Trump got nearly $27 million in coronavirus relief for his private jet company.

The California-based Clay Lacy Aviation charter company received the government grant as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, and its payout appears to be the largest grant any private company has gotten, reported CNBC.

Most of the other aviation companies on the list are major commercial airlines, regional carriers or support companies, while Clay Lacy Aviation serves wealthy executives and celebrities.

Company founder Clay Lacy gave the maximum $2,700 to the Trump campaign in 2016, and he gave another $47,000 to the Republican National Committee after Trump won the nomination.


Rahm Emanuel uses Trump’s own tweets to show The View how the president is changing his story on Mike Flynn

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, Rahm Emanuel, criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday for trying to change his story about Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn now that he's running for reelection.

It has been three years since former national security adviser Susan Rice was attacked by the right for "unmasking" Flynn in the report about hiss call with the Russian ambassador in 2016. Three years later, Republicans have renewed their interest in the Flynn case and are insisting it is a scandal. The move came after Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani attempted to create a conspiracy in Ukraine that ultimately got Trump impeached.

Whistleblower Richard Bright uncovered ‘substantial likelihood of wrongdoing’: Office of Special Counsel

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A key government agency has found that a whistleblower complaint filed by Dr. Richard Bright has uncovered a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing."

The United States Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency whose mission is to protect government whistleblowers, released a statement on Tuesday affirming that Bright's complaint seems to have merit, and that the Department of Health and Human Services should initiate a full investigation of his claims.

"We emphasize that, while OSC has found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing based on the information you submitted in support of your allegations your referral to the Secretary for investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substantiated," the letter states, according to CNBC.

‘Not paying attention’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks ousted vaccine chief after he advocates washing hands

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday as he testified that the Trump administration ignored warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bright, who was ousted as director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, appeared before Congress Thursday morning to sound the alarm about what he predicted could be "the darkest winter in modern history" if the administration does not properly prepare.

Following his opening statement, McEnany appeared on Fox News where she cherry picked his remarks to claim the doctor had not been "paying attention."

