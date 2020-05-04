Trump erupts at ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough’ after Morning Joe host delivers bad news on polling

President Donald Trump on Monday uncorked a crazed rant against MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough shortly after the “Morning Joe” host reported on bad polling news for the president.

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings!”

The “Florida Cold Case” that Trump mentions is likely a reference to Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old intern who was found dead in Scarborough’s office in 2001 back when he was still a Florida congressman.

A medical examiner concluded that Klausutis had suffered from heart problems that caused her to faint and fatally hit her head on a desk, where she was found dead hours later. Both police and the medical examiner said they found no evidence of foul play, or that Klausutis’ death was a suicide. There has never been any evidence linking Scarborough to her death.

Trump’s latest attack on Scarborough came after the MSNBC host reported on polls showing that the president is losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by six points nationally, and is even tied with Biden in the formerly deep-red state of Texas.

