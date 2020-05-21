Trump faces ‘nearly insurmountable’ odds of being reelected thanks to COVID-19 recession: forecasting model
The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put a major dent in President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 election, according to an influential election forecasting model.
NBC News reports that Oxford Economics, which has a strong track record of forecasting presidential elections, now sees Trump as all but certain to lose the popular vote this fall.
“An unemployment rate above its global financial crisis peak, household income nearly 6% below its pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation will make the economy a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Trump come November,” the firm writes in explaining its latest forecast.
How dire is the situation for the president? The Oxford model projects Trump will receive just 35 percent of the vote this fall, and that it would take “take nothing short of an economic miracle” for him to overcome that.
That said, no major party nominee has ever received just 35 percent of the vote, as even Herbert Hoover in 1932 managed to get 40 percent of the popular vote in the middle of the Great Depression.
George H.W. Bush, who lost the 1992 election, got only 37 percent of the popular vote, but that was with third-party challenger Ross Perot taking away millions of potential votes from both him and Democratic challenger Bill Clinton.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Rick Wilson tells Morning Joe that Trump’s re-election doesn’t even matter to campaign manager Parscale
Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson said President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale doesn't seem to care whether he wins re-election.
Wilson, who helped create a new attack ad for the Lincoln Project against the president and his campaign manager, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Parscale was running a con on Trump.
"Everything counts in large amounts, and Brad has had hundreds of millions of dollars to try to move Donald Trump's numbers," Wilson said. "He can't."
"This is like trying to sell bad dog food with good advertising," he added. "The food tastes bad, so dogs don't eat it. Donald Trump is an unpopular brand. Brad doesn't care, win or lose, what happens to Donald Trump. He is doing very well for himself."
2020 Election
WATCH: Lincoln Project’s new ad mocks Trump for letting his Ferrari-driving campaign chief get rich at his expense
A new ad from the anti-Trump Republicans at Project Lincoln mocks President Donald Trump for letting campaign chief Brad Parscale get rich at his expense.
"Brad is getting rich. How rich? Really rich," the ad begins and then goes on to list all of the things Parscale has bought with the money he's made from running Trump's campaign.
"Don't tell Donald -- he'd wonder how Brad can afford so much," the ad continues. "A $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale. Two Florida condos worth almost $1 million each. He even has his very own yacht, a gorgeous Ferrari, a sleek Range Rover."