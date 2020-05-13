Trump falsely claims COVID-19 has ‘very little impact’ on young people

On Wednesday, during a meeting with governors at the White House, President Donald Trump urged states to reopen schools — and justified it by arguing coronavirus has “very little impact on young people.”

Trump keeps justifying his push to reopen schools by insisting the coronavirus has “very little impact on young people,” but that’s a lie pic.twitter.com/wNx4xHgN3H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2020

Trump’s claim is false. There are numerous reports of young people being debilitated by COVID-19. In addition to many younger patients being hospitalized, others are suffering mysterious complications for no clear reason. Moreover, even younger patients with mild symptoms can spread the disease to older patients.