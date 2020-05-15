Quantcast
Trump fires another inspector general during latest Friday night news dump: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, Politico reported that Steve Linick, the inspector general of the State Department, has been fired.

Linick, a former official of the Justice Department, was appointed to the inspector general position by President Barack Obama in 2013. According to Politico, “he played a minor role in the House of Representatives’ impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, ferrying a trove of documents to lawmakers that had been provided to the State Department by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.”

He will be replaced by Ambassador Stephen Akard, who previously headed the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions.

In recent months, Trump has fired several inspectors general, particularly those who have been involved in investigating misconduct accusations against his administration, sparking fears of retaliation.


It’s not just the coronavirus trades — Richard Burr is under investigation for several other investments: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that the federal investigation into Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) goes deeper than just the stock trades he made on coronavirus-impacted companies while receiving classified public health briefings.

In fact, Burr is reportedly also under investigation for a number of investments transactions he made on companies that were impacted by his work on multiple Senate committees over the course of eight years.

"While Burr sat on committees focused on health care, taxes and trade, he and his wife bought and sold hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in an array of health care companies, banks and corporations with business overseas," reported Maggie Severns. "At times, Burr owned stock in companies whose specific industries he advanced through legislation."

‘Keep your Holocaust jokes to yourself’: GOP lawmaker blasted for comparing safety measure to the Nazis

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

All forty members of the Alaska House of Representatives were told by one GOP lawmaker that coronavirus safety restrictions were like Nazi Germany, according to a new report published in the Anchorage Daily News on Friday.

"A Nikiski Republican lawmaker opposed to pandemic safety measures at the Alaska Capitol compared them to Nazi Germany’s labeling of Jews in an email exchange Friday with fellow members of the Alaska House of Representatives. When lawmakers return to Juneau on Monday, they will be required to undergo a health screening. Those who pass the screening will be asked to wear a sticker," the newspaper reported.

Nebraska health initiative championed by Ashton Kutcher slammed as the ‘Fyre Fest of coronavirus testing’

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, The Daily Beast did an expose on TestNebraska, a private coronavirus testing initiative championed by actor Ashton Kutcher which received a $27,000 contract from the state of Nebraska to perform 540,000 diagnostic tests.

"As of Sunday, TestNebraska had provided 2,358 tests, with 80 positive results, leading to a 3.4 percent positive rate for the tests compared to a 17.9 percent positive rate for those done through the state’s public-health lab and hospitals in the state, according to The Omaha World-Herald," wrote Olivia Messer. "The disparity raised concerns among local officials that the TestNebraska tests might be resulting in false negatives."

