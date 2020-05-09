Trump foe Rosie O’Donnell reveals she’s helping Michael Cohen with his ‘spicy’ tell-all book on the president

According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern, actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell claimed that she has been meeting and corresponding with former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen on his tell-all book that is expected to be released before the November election.

O’Donnell, who has long been a thorn in Trump’s side, noted that she did not have a good relationship with the attorney who is now serving time in prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and campaign-finance violations, but reached out to him.

“I wrote him a letter the day that Trump got impeached. I found his inmate number online,” the actress told Stern. “He always looked to me like someone from my neighborhood. He grew up on Long Island like I did, he’s a few years younger, and he reminds me of my brothers. I look at this guy and go, ‘How did he fall under the spell of that charlatan?’”

O’Donnell revealed she wrote, “I want you to know that I realize you were involved wholeheartedly in all the attacks on me since 2007, and I forgive you, and I want to thank you for finally telling the truth about him. No matter how long it took you, you’ll be known and respected for that as much as any horror you’ve committed through him.”

According to O’Donnell, she finally met with Cohen at the jail where she found out he was working on his book and, having read several best sellers herself, volunteered to help him out.

“He told me what chapters he was doing in his book, and on my way home, I was writing about what had happened between us, and I gave him my breakdown of things that should be in chapters,” O’Donnell claimed. “I said, ‘You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter.’ He’s in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it, and hopes that it’ll be out before the election.”

O’Donnell added, “It’s pretty spicy.”

