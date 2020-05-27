Trump ‘frustrated and angry’ that Americans care more about COVID-19 than his Biden smears: White House reporter
President Donald Trump sees himself as the real victim of the coronavirus pandemic, and a White House correspondent says that’s why he can’t show sympathy for the 100,000 dead.
The president just can’t bring himself to act as “consoler-in-chief,” Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” because he’s frustrated over COVID-19’s damage to his re-election campaign strategy.
“This is a president who has been from the very beginning of this crisis has been frustrated and angry this has happened to him, and ill-prepared,” Lemire said. “He was going into this year expecting to run for re-election on the back of a strong economy against what he thought would be a weak Democratic foe, and that all went away.”
Lemire confirmed reports that Trump spent Memorial Day weekend moping around the White House, whining about himself being a victim of the pandemic.
“There has been that for a while now, sort of this frustration from the president for exactly that reason,” Lemire said, “that he felt like he was on the glide path to re-election. We can debate whether that was true or not, but that was his perception. He was ahead.”
Before the pandemic wrecked the economy and started killing thousands of Americans every day, Trump felt strong — and how he doesn’t.
“He felt that he was in strong position — this is back to January or so, February, that to win another four years,” Lemire said. “There is an anger there that he’s been deprived of that. That’s partially why we’re seeing its campaign flailing as much as it is, trying to revive the playbook that he had planned to use all along — hearing about Hunter Biden, hearing about Joe Biden’s Washington ties, revisiting the Russia probe with the ‘Obamagate’ moniker now. Those are the things he hoped to use to revive the strategy that he did in 2016.”
But a global pandemic that’s showing no signs of letting up have largely erased those concerns.
“Most of that now Americans don’t care about at this moment,” Lemire said. “They care about the pandemic, they care about their jobs lost, they care about the health and save the of their loved ones, including themselves. That’s their focus, and the president has not been able to adapt.”
“What he’s done is worked against himself,” he added. “If some of these guidelines have had been stricter earlier, then the country would be in better shape. If he were wearing masks, he would be setting a better example allowing businesses to open safely. He’s worked against his best interest time and time again out of the frustration that this is the situation he’s in.”
2020 Election
Trump allies are starting to freak out over Biden’s lead: ‘Take the gloves off and put him away!’
Allies of President Donald Trump are starting to worry that they're running out of time to seriously dent former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the polls.
Politico reports that the Trump campaign has been hurling all kinds of mud at Biden -- including attacks on his mental state and his purported soft approach to China -- but so far none of it has stuck.
"Listen, the American voters remember Biden as the happy grandfather during the Obama presidency," a former Trump 2016 campaign official explained about the difficulty in bringing Biden down. "The more you can do to imprint a damaging impression of Biden heading into the fall, the better off the Trump campaign will be."
2020 Election
Twitter adds ‘Get the Facts’ label to Trump’s fraudulent tweets – but is it enough?
For the first time Twitter has inserted a label directly onto two tweets. President Donald Trump was the first recipient of what some are calling a "warning label," but what appear to be a gentle offer to "get the facts." Trump, some believe, was engaging in voter suppression.
In response to the two false, fear-mongering tweets Trump posted Tuesday morning, the social media giant appended a link that reads: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots":
2020 Election
Masks take center stage in presidential race as Biden slams Trump for ‘costing people’s lives’
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden laid into President Donald Trump for his comments belittling his decision to wear a mask at the Memorial Day events at the beginning of the week.
"He's a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way," said Biden. He added that "This macho stuff ... It's costing people's lives."
Trump has frequently refused to don a mask while speaking to the media, even when he is in public places where masks are required.
Watch below:
“He’s a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way,” Biden to @DanaBashCNN about Trump belittling his wearing of a mask. “This macho stuff ... It’s costing people’s lives.”