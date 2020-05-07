Quantcast
Trump gives up the game on testing: ‘By doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump admitted his administration was not aggressively pursuing the widespread testing that health experts say is necessary to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say the U.S. economy cannot safely be reopened until widespread testing and contact tracing is available, but Trump’s administration has been slow to do that since the pandemic first arrived — and he admitted again that he didn’t want to know the true number of cases, reported the New York Times.

“In a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad,” Trump said Wednesday.

The president made a similar admission in early March, as the severity of the crisis was beginning to come into focus, and Trump did not want infected cruise ship passengers to disembark because it would raise the number of cases in the U.S.

“I would rather because I like the numbers being where they are,” Trump said at the time. “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault. And it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship either, okay? It wasn’t their fault either and they’re mostly Americans. So, I can live either way with it. I’d rather have them stay on, personally.”

There were fewer than 200 cases in the U.S. at that point, but there have since been 1.26 million cases reported and more than 74,000 deaths.


COVID-19 Truther has unhinged meltdown at Miami grocery store workers: ‘This is a fake pandemic!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A man who believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "hoax" was caught on video having an unhinged meltdown at a Miami grocery store.

The Miami Herald reports that the footage was taken outside a Publix in South Beach, and it shows a man who is furious that the store asked him to wear a face mask before entering.

"This is a false flag fake pandemic!" he yelled. "You are in violation of my constitutional rights... I'm filing a class-action lawsuit! You can take your fake f*cking global terroristic false flag attack and shove it up your motherf*cking ass!"

Trump is afraid wearing a mask will ‘send the wrong message’ and hurt his re-election chances: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The irony of President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a mask this week at a mask-manufacturing plant did not go unnoticed, even though he claimed the head of Honeywell told him he did not need to – despite signs to the contrary.

But The Associated Press reports the real reason President Trump refuses to wear a mask is he thinks it will hurt his re-election chances.

Trump’s 4-step plan for reopening the economy will be lethal

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.

But much of the American economy remains closed because of the pandemic. The number of infections and deaths continue to climb. Almost 3,000 Americans died last Friday alone, the deadliest day since the pandemic began.

So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Reopen the economy anyway.

Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.    

Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of Covid-19.

