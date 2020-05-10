Trump hammered for tweet ‘pimping’ his re-opened golf course as COVID-19 death toll breaks 80,000

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning after a night of the president harping on the Russia investigation, and kicked off the day by re-tweeting an announcement that his Los Angeles golf course is re-opening from his official White House Twitter account.

As commenters were quick to point out, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and over 78,000 Americans have lost their lives while the president is pushing people to get out and golf and put money in his own pocket.

As one commenter wrote, “No empathy from you about the 78,000 deaths that were lost by #COVID19 and your neglect.”

You can see more below:

So great to see our Country starting to open up again! https://t.co/ceXFk4iWBX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

not enough tests, no cure, no proven efficient treatment but sure, let’s hype another one of your substandard vermin-ridden putting greens, and when new covid cases spike 14-21 days from now, let’s blame it on Obama. and wear a mask, doofus, you’re a carrier now — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 10, 2020

You act like a bystander. Have not led though this pandemic or encouraged any type of comfort. You mismanaged this crisis from beginning and now are taking a hands-off approach while supply lines are stretched and governors look for guidance. Your administration is a total farce — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 10, 2020

Using a pandemic to promote your business while president to own the libs — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 10, 2020

Again, Trump is pimping his private businesses in his capacity as POTUS, a clear Emolument Clause violation, if not just a simple example of his rank corruption. — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@WritesMore) May 10, 2020

No empathy from you about the 78,000 deaths that were lost by #COVID19 and your neglect. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 10, 2020

Jeez his tweets NEVER age well 🤣 Flip Flop President — Say whaaaat?! (@CoffeeAdd1ct) May 10, 2020

80,040 DEAD Americans 80,040 Mothers who WON’T get a CALL or. CARD or a “Socially Distant Visit” from their Husband, Son or Daughter 80,040 Americans GONE FOREVER Due to lack of LEADERSHIP by @realDonaldTrump 2 months ago NONE of those Mothers had lost ANYONE 💔💔💔 — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) May 10, 2020

79,000 Americans are dead, millions unemployed, but thank god the Trump golf course is opening up. PHEW! 😅 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 10, 2020

80,000 dead and Trump is excited to see his golf course reopening. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) May 10, 2020

