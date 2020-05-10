Quantcast
Trump hammered for tweet 'pimping' his re-opened golf course as COVID-19 death toll breaks 80,000

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning after a night of the president harping on the Russia investigation, and kicked off the day by re-tweeting an announcement that his Los Angeles golf course is re-opening from his official White House Twitter account.

As commenters were quick to point out, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and over 78,000 Americans have lost their lives while the president is pushing people to get out and golf and put money in his own pocket.

As one commenter wrote, “No empathy from you about the 78,000 deaths that were lost by #COVID19 and your neglect.”

You can see more below:

Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter on Sunday morning after a night of the president harping on the Russia investigation, and kicked off the day by re-tweeting an announcement that his Los Angeles golf course is re-opening from his official White House Twitter account.

As commenters were quick to point out, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and over 78,000 Americans have lost their lives while the president is pushing people to get out and golf and put money in his own pocket.

As one commenter wrote, "No empathy from you about the 78,000 deaths that were lost by #COVID19 and your neglect."

Who is softer on China, Trump or Biden?

Trump’s China policy has been Janus: one face for China, the other for the rest of the world. Last January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump proclaimed that he and China’s Xi Jinping “love each other.” Also in January, Trump praised China for its “efforts and transparency” on coronavirus, and in February, commenting on China’s handling of coronavirus, he said: “I think they’ve handled it professionally, and I think they’re extremely capable.” Trump has proven himself to be anything but a constant lover. The turnover in the White House chiefs of staff is but one small example.

China's Wuhan reports first virus infection in over a month

China on Sunday reported the first case of coronavirus in over a month in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak first started in December last year.

China's National Health Commission also reported the first double-digit increase in countrywide cases in nearly 10 days, saying 14 new infections had been confirmed.

Two of the cases were imported into the country from overseas, the commission said.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, a major industrial and transport city in central China, in December.

