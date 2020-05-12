Trump has convinced his supporters that it is ‘normal’ to just move on and accept COVID-19 deaths: conservative
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Robert Tracinski stated that Donald Trump’s claim that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his fans would not care has been borne out by the COVID-19 pandemic that has already claimed over 80,000 lives and yet they are still standing by him.
Claiming that “Trump understood his supporters earlier than anyone else,” he added, “He was right. There has proven to be nothing his core supporters won’t excuse to keep from having to admit that they were wrong. At this point, that means stubbornly, and even insistently, welcoming mass death.”
According to the author, there is a three-stage process that comes into play every time Trump does or says something controversial.
“First insist it’s not real, that he didn’t do it, that it’s all a hoax,” he explained. Then admit it’s real but it’s being overblown and taken out of context by the media. Then defiantly proclaim that sure, of course he did it. It’s normal, it’s perfect, it’s what everybody does, so why are you making such a big deal out of it?”
Noting that people are leaving their homes despite the coronavirus health crisis — with the president’s blessing because he wants to jumpstart the economy to salvage his re-election — the columnist stated the president is embracing the “Swedish model” for dealing with the crisis — which involves stoically accepting some people are going to die.
“But there really is no ‘Swedish model,’ not as a strategy for containing the virus or reducing its death toll. Swedes are not social distancing enough to slow the spread of the virus, they’re not working toward test-and-trace, and they deny that they are trying to achieve herd immunity. They have no strategy except to grit their teeth and endure whatever happens,” he explained. “The real Swedish model is simply to decide that they are willing to accept a large number of deaths. Given that this is now President Trump’s strategy, you can see why conservatives are rushing to embrace it.”
As the author notes, Trump’s plowing ahead without expressing any concern for the dead and the dying has caught on with his most rabid fans, making it easier to accept fate –assuming it is someone else’s bad luck.
And, besides, it’s easier.
“None of this is necessary. Yes, a test-and-trace system would be very difficult to implement, particularly this late in the pandemic. It would require a vast effort. But it will never happen if we don’t even try—and gosh darn it, this is America. We have never accepted that we are less capable than other countries of doing difficult things. If we accept it in this case, it will be because the president decided not to bother doing the work,” he wrote.
“As the death tallies rise and tick into six figures, it is important to remember that this was a choice, even if it was made by default,” he lamented, before claiming, “It was all done in broad daylight, and his supporters are now ratifying that decision.”
2020 Election
Trump has spiraled into a ‘whole new level of emotional disturbance” over his ‘rotten’ poll numbers: conservative
In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin surveyed Donald Trump's meltdown before the press on Monday, storming off after being grilled by two female journalists, and suggested that the combination of "rotten" poll numbers and the prospect of losing the November election may have pushed him over the edge.
2020 Election
‘Trump’s base may be having some second thoughts’ after ‘absolutely terrifying economic collapse’: conservative
In a dialogue between liberal New York Times columnist Gail Collins and Bret Stephens, who is a conservative, the two agreed that Donald Trump's re-election prospects seem to be slipping away as the coronavirus wracks the country and the economy continues a downward spiral.
Noting recent developments within the Trump administration, Stephens said that his belief that the president might pull off hanging onto the Oval Office is dissipating the longer the president bungles the pandemic which could cause an already bad economy to contract even more.
2020 Election
‘The status quo is Donald Trump’: Swing voters who hate both candidates but voted against Clinton in 2016 are now favoring Biden
In the United States, swing voters and independents often complain about the two-party system — and in 2016’s presidential election, some of them were critical of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton but ultimately decided to give Trump a chance. The Trump voters of four years ago ranged from his hardcore MAGA base (who are still true believers) to independents who had reservations about him but voted for him anyway. Journalist David Siders, in an article for Politico, focuses on the latter — reporting that in 2020, such voters are leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.