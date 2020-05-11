Trump has lost control of the pandemic — and now ‘fear is subsuming his presidency’: NYT reporter
With more White House staffers getting infected with COVID-19 every day, President Donald Trump is having a hard time convincing Americans that it is safe for them to go back to work.
Appearing on CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump has lost control of his pandemic messaging as even his own staffers are saying they’re scared to come to work.
“Fear is subsuming his presidency,” she said. “And it is fear within the public, fear among the public, fear within his White House. Those are not comments he generally wanted to hear. He wants people to suggest that this is, yes, this is bad, but we’re not afraid. He doesn’t like the optics of wearing a mask.”
Haberman then said that Trump’s desire to project confidence even as he personally is afraid of contracting the virus is partially responsible for the White House’s erratic messaging during the crisis.
“Look, I think the White House is grappling with real issues,” she said. “The state of the economy is not sustainable, the job losses are staggering, and people’s lives are ruined. Those are very real set of concerns they’re dealing with. The message has been to stop and start. Some of that is because that is a new virus and they’re feeling their way, some of that is because the president and his aides have not seen this as a serious threat.”
‘Cheap talk’: CNN guest slams Fox News ‘elites’ in home studios who push everybody else to go back to work
Dartmouth Professor Brendan Nyhan suggested that Fox News hosts broadcasting from their home studios are hypocrites if they are also urging viewers to go back to work.
"I wonder what you make of Fox News stars who are out there encouraging people resume their normal lives, get back to work while broadcasting from their homes, staying at home?" host Brian Stelter asked Nyhan on CNN's Reliable Sources program on Sunday.
"I think you should watch what people do and not what they say," Nyhan advised. "There are a lot of people sitting in their houses on webcams telling everyone they should go back out and resume their lives."
‘People are scared’: White House in disarray as members of Trump’s inner circle exposed to COVID-19
Reporting on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, White House correspondent Kristin Holmes said administration staffers are working scared now that higher-ups in Donald Trump's administration have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Homes stated that the news that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci and FDA Director Stephen Hahn have all gone into one form of quarantine or another after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus has rocked staffers who are still coming in everyday during the health crisis.
‘Are you listening, America?’ CNN’s Don Lemon ‘exhausted’ with apathy towards racial injustice
On CNN Friday, late-night host Don Lemon vented his frustration about the racial injustice exemplified by the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — and the Black community's exhaustion with waiting for others to stand in solidarity with their suffering.
"The whole thing is troubling. A young black man shot to death in broad daylight. But that is what happens — that is why people are so upset with 'very fine people on both sides,'" said Lemon, invoking the president's defense of the Charlottesville Nazis. "That's the kind of attitude that feels empowered in this country with those types of comments. That is why African-Americans in this country are so tired right now. We're so vexed. That is why we're so upset."