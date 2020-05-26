Quantcast
Trump has promoted two of the top five COVID-19 conspiracy theories: report

Coronavirus conspiracy theories are bleeding into real-world actions, thanks in no small part to President Donald Trump.

Media research company Zignal Labs has tracked the spread of COVID-19 misinformation and found that five of the top misinformation topics online were all related to the pandemic, reported Ad Week.

The most popular conspiracy theory by far was the myth that Bill Gates created the coronavirus, which was broadcast 295,052 times across social media, broadcast, traditional media and online sites during the week of May 11-18.

Two of the top five conspiracy theories have been promoted by the president.

Trump has recently stepped up his promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment or prevention for coronavirus, a myth that was mentioned 88,166 times last week and spiked after the president claimed he was taking the drug.

The president has also promoted disinfectants like bleach as a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection, which prompted some brands to warn against ingesting their products and was mentioned 85,240 times last week.

Other top conspiracy theories include the myth that 5G networks caused the virus — mentioned 87,776 times — and content around the Plandemic faux documentary.

The Plandemic conspiracy video is based on claims by disgraced scientist Judy Mikovits, who alleges the virus was a money-making plot.

Bogus claims about the coronavirus have inspired individuals to lick toilet seats, ingest enormous amounts of water and protest government orders, and some have even drunk bleach, fish tank cleaner and other household disinfectants.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
