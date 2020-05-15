Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, ‘maybe before’
US President Donald Trump Friday said he hoped a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort.
“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.
“We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.
The timeline projected by Trump is more optimistic than what Europe foresees.
The European Medicines Agency said Thursday a vaccine could be ready in a year’s time under an “optimistic scenario.”
Trump announced he would appoint Moncef Slaoui, the former head of GSK Vaccines, and four star army general Gustave Perna, to lead “Operation Warp Speed.”
“My administration is providing roughly $10 billion to support a medical research effort without parallel,” the president said, comparing the effort with the Manhattan Project during World War 2 that led to the development of nuclear weapons.
Trump added that when a vaccine was ready the military would be enlisted to distribute it — and evoked a spirit of global cooperation.
“We are working together with many different countries, and again we have no ego,” he said.
“Whoever gets it, we think it is great, we are going to work with them and they’re going to work with us. If we get it, we’ll be working with them.”
Scientists have cautioned that it is possible that despite worldwide efforts, it is possible that an effective vaccine may never be found — or that some vaccines could backfire and make people more, not less, susceptible to infection.
Trump also sought to temper expectations.
“Again, it is not solely vaccine based,” he said.
“Other things have never had a vaccine and they go away. So I don’t want people to think this is all dependent on a vaccine, but a vaccine would be a tremendous thing.”
Scientists have never previously developed a successful vaccine for any kind of coronavirus that infects humans.
Efforts that were underway against the SARS coronavirus were halted early because that disease was contained after infecting about 8,000 people, and it was therefore not judged profitable to pursue.
Vaccines do exist for animal coronaviruses, for example a type of coronavirus that infects chickens — and this is used by farmers.
However, it also kills a certain percentage of chickens, and such an outcome would not be acceptable in humans.
‘It causes drugs – it causes suicide’: Trump defends his push to end coronavirus restrictions as reporters grill him
During a press conference at the White House this Friday, President Trump continued his rationale for reopening the country early after a reporter asked him how public confidence will match up to reopening since a vaccine isn't available yet. Trump then repeated his downplaying of the coronavirus threat.
According to Trump, what he says is the virus' limited threat is why he thinks schools "should be back in the fall."
"I think that lots of things should happen," Trump said. "I don't think that you should have 70-year-old teachers back yet, they should wait until everything is gone ... but we want to see our schools back, we want to see our country start to work again."
COVID-19
Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis
Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday after less than a month on the job over what an official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiraling coronavirus crisis.
Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, joined the far-right president's cabinet on April 17, the day after Bolsonaro sacked his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.
Mandetta had also clashed with the president, a vocal critic of the stay-at-home measures the then-minister recommended to contain the new coronavirus.
Teich took over the post promising "total alignment" with the president, but rifts soon emerged.
Detroit man facing felony charge after death threat to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Detroit man is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) reports the Detroit News.
Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, has been charged by Lansing prosecutor Kym Worthy with a false report of terrorism after his arraignment back on April 22.
"Tesh allegedly communicated through a social media messenger with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit, the release said," the Detroit News reports.