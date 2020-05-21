Trump is like ‘Elvis in the final days’: Steve Schmidt
On MSNBC Thursday, former Republican strategist and anti-Trump conservative Steve Schmidt discussed the latest ad put out by his group, The Lincoln Project, highlighting the obscene amounts of money being made by the president’s campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“You guys are great at trolling, but I wonder how this ends up polls,” said host Joy Reid. “People like celebrities, right? Him being around Beyonce, that’s great for him, right? Will this kind of portrayal of Trump’s people as feeders raking in money, will that move voters away from him?”
“I don’t know that it will move voters specifically to that ad, Joy, but the ad is true,” said Steve Schmidt. “Stuart Stevens made the point, when you look at Trump, it’s like Elvis in the final days, trying to get as much money out of the deal as possible, giving him as many sandwiches as they can get into him. That’s what this is. It’s all a giant scam.”
“Donald Trump, the great businessman, got taken by his IT guy, right?” said Schmidt. “We have the IT guy in charge of the campaign buying Ferraris, condos, yachts. A lot of people are getting rich by doing wrong to the American people. We have Fox hosts make millions a year, telling people to go out, stop social distancing, open up your businesses while they’re ensconced on their estates. You know, it’s just outrageous hypocrisy, and one more piece in the mosaic of hypocrisy, the mosaic of the great con that the country has been subjected to by a reality show pretend businessman, who has done tremendous damage through his incompetence and ineptitude.”
‘Petulant child’ Trump told to stay away by local leaders worried about public health
As many across the country continue to social distance for fear of COVID-19, there’s one cross-country traveler in particular that many wish would stay away.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump was rebuked by at least two local leaders who would rather he keep his distance.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that the president won’t be welcome again in her state after his Thursday visit to a Ford plant.
While visiting the facility, Trump walked around without a mask on, boasting about his defiance of the requirements in the state. He said he wore the mask at some points during his visit, but he took it off when he spoke to reporters — even though everyone else was wearing a mask at the time.
Trump ripped for praising Hitler sympathizer: ‘Another wink and nod from Trump to his Nazi-base’
President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the "good bloodlines" of Henry Ford.
He received criticism online for talking about the "bloodlines" of Ford, who had close ties to Adolph Hitler.
Jewish Action blasted it as "a dog-whistle to antiSemites and white nationalists."
Henry Ford was a Nazi sympathizer who wrote “The International Jew, the World’s Foremost Problem.”
Hitler called Ford an “inspiration” & gave him the highest Nazi medal for foreigners.
Trump praising Ford’s “good bloodlines” = a dog-whistle to antisemites & white nationalists. https://t.co/478q3Oq67r