Trump is like ‘Elvis in the final days’: Steve Schmidt

On MSNBC Thursday, former Republican strategist and anti-Trump conservative Steve Schmidt discussed the latest ad put out by his group, The Lincoln Project, highlighting the obscene amounts of money being made by the president’s campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“You guys are great at trolling, but I wonder how this ends up polls,” said host Joy Reid. “People like celebrities, right? Him being around Beyonce, that’s great for him, right? Will this kind of portrayal of Trump’s people as feeders raking in money, will that move voters away from him?”

“I don’t know that it will move voters specifically to that ad, Joy, but the ad is true,” said Steve Schmidt. “Stuart Stevens made the point, when you look at Trump, it’s like Elvis in the final days, trying to get as much money out of the deal as possible, giving him as many sandwiches as they can get into him. That’s what this is. It’s all a giant scam.”

“Donald Trump, the great businessman, got taken by his IT guy, right?” said Schmidt. “We have the IT guy in charge of the campaign buying Ferraris, condos, yachts. A lot of people are getting rich by doing wrong to the American people. We have Fox hosts make millions a year, telling people to go out, stop social distancing, open up your businesses while they’re ensconced on their estates. You know, it’s just outrageous hypocrisy, and one more piece in the mosaic of hypocrisy, the mosaic of the great con that the country has been subjected to by a reality show pretend businessman, who has done tremendous damage through his incompetence and ineptitude.”

Watch below: