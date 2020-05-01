Quantcast
Trump is parroting McConnell’s rhetoric – and it could blow up in his face: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Jennifer Rubin writes out that when President Trump was asked about federal aid to states and states’ budget shortfalls, he “took a page” from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “nasty partisan playbook” by highlighting the states’ Democratic leaders.

But as Rubin points out, many red states are trouble well. One state in dire financial condition is Kentucky, McConnell’s home state.

“Trump’s effort to slap down blue states, aside from the cruelty, incompetence and self-destructiveness, suggests he is writing off key battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania and Michigan that he’ll need in November,” Rubin writes. “But using this as an excuse to stiff all states, he is writing off red states (e.g., Kentucky, Iowa, Texas Ohio), too.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


