Trump is ‘unpopular and trailing’ — and that’s why he’s making ‘wild charges’ against Michigan: CNN’s Harwood

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at the states of Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday because they are sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

CNN’s John Harwood said on Thursday that the president’s attack on these states came from the recognition that he is trailing significantly, which is why he’s now going on a crusade aimed at making voting more difficult.

“When you’re an unpopular president, and Donald Trump is unpopular, you’re trailing your opponent, he’s trailing Joe Biden down by 11 points in a national poll that came out yesterday… democratic elections are not your friend,” Harwood said. “And so, in his agitation over the consequences politically of the pandemic, President Trump went after the voting process yesterday.”

Harwood then explained how Trump’s attacks amount to nothing more than “wild and false charges.”

“He said that the two states were mailing out universal absentee ballots, not true — they were applications,” he said. “He said that this was a partisan thing, not true — the Nevada secretary of state is a Republican, Democrat in Michigan. He said that this was illegal — of course it is not illegal! Secretaries of state do this all the time!”

Harwood went on to say that these attacks are even more “absurd” because Trump himself has voted by mail in the past.

Watch the video below.

Breaking Banner

LIVE COVERAGE: Shots fired at Navy base in Texas

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Gunshots were fired Thursday morning at a U.S. Navy airbase in Texas.

Security forces responded to an active shooter situation about 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, reported KRIS-TV.

The shooter was taken into custody, and it's not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

All gates were closed at the airbase while the incident was investigated.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Breaking Banner

Trump putting himself and workers at risk from COVID-19 during factory tours: Ex-White House officials

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's factory tours may be putting workers and himself at risk, according to public health experts.

The president on Thursday will make his third coronavirus-related trip to a battleground state this month when he tours a Ford factory in Michigan, but public health experts and former White House aides worry that those visits are risky, reported NBC News.

"The White House is a potential hot zone for COVID — aides and valets close to the president are diagnosing positive," said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert. "If I'm a factory owner, do I really want a large group of visitors from the West Wing visiting me now under these circumstances, just to snap a few pictures? No."

Breaking Banner

Trump still refuses to read intel briefs — and only likes looking at pictures and charts: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that his intelligence briefings failed to warn him about the severity of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that multiple briefings contained dire assessments about the impact of the disease.

A new report from the New York Times suggests that Trump's failure to prepare for the pandemic may stem from the fact that he simply never reads his intelligence briefings.

