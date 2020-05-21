Trump is ‘unpopular and trailing’ — and that’s why he’s making ‘wild charges’ against Michigan: CNN’s Harwood

President Donald Trump lashed out at the states of Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday because they are sending out absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.
CNN’s John Harwood said on Thursday that the president’s attack on these states came from the recognition that he is trailing significantly, which is why he’s now going on a crusade aimed at making voting more difficult.
“When you’re an unpopular president, and Donald Trump is unpopular, you’re trailing your opponent, he’s trailing Joe Biden down by 11 points in a national poll that came out yesterday… democratic elections are not your friend,” Harwood said. “And so, in his agitation over the consequences politically of the pandemic, President Trump went after the voting process yesterday.”
Harwood then explained how Trump’s attacks amount to nothing more than “wild and false charges.”
“He said that the two states were mailing out universal absentee ballots, not true — they were applications,” he said. “He said that this was a partisan thing, not true — the Nevada secretary of state is a Republican, Democrat in Michigan. He said that this was illegal — of course it is not illegal! Secretaries of state do this all the time!”
Harwood went on to say that these attacks are even more “absurd” because Trump himself has voted by mail in the past.
Watch the video below.
