‘Trump jinxed the launch’: President slammed for bringing bad luck to SpaceX

On Wednesday afternoon, the SpaceX launch — set to be the first manned spaceflight from U.S. soil in nearly a decade — was scrubbed due to inclement weather in Florida.

Commenters on social media blamed President Donald Trump and the first family for “jinxing” the launch with their unnecessary visit to the Kennedy Space Center — similar to how he was blamed for jinxing an Alabama football team by paying a visit to the game a year ago.

"Trump is bad luck" — SpaceX employee to me — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) May 27, 2020

Its almost as if a guy who went down there for a photo op is jinxed https://t.co/EHcdXOco0O — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) May 27, 2020

We jinxed it ☹️ I’m blaming drumpf and his flying close by https://t.co/MO0j4IEEMc — MJ Rojas (@MJRojas28) May 27, 2020

