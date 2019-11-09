Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Everything Trump touches dies’: President mocked for jinxing Alabama and ruining their perfect season

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has avoided public events, preferring campaign rallies and spending time his time at his private golf clubs.

On October 27th, Trump ventured out of his safe spaces to attend a World Series game, where he was booed. Only six days later, Trump was booed while attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.

The public rebuke seemed to bother the president, who claimed it was “fake news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Trump traveled to the red state of Alabama to attend a football game in Tuscaloosa.

“Trump and First Lady Melanie were just shown on the stadium screens and received a loud ovation with some boos mixed in as he waved and stood,” according to the pool report.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham thanked the “supportive crowd” at the game, which Alabama lost — ending their perfect record.

It was their first home loss in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people said of her boast:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Everything Trump touches dies’: President mocked for jinxing Alabama and ruining their perfect season

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has avoided public events, preferring campaign rallies and spending time his time at his private golf clubs.

On October 27th, Trump ventured out of his safe spaces to attend a World Series game, where he was booed. Only six days later, Trump was booed while attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN anchor blasts Jeff Sessions for groveling after Trump humiliated him

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was ripped on CNN on Saturday for lacking a spine in his dealings with President Donald Trump.

Sessions is running for the Alabama Senate seat he had held prior to resigning to serve in Trump's cabinet. To start his campaign, Graham released an ad with gratuitous praise for Trump.

"President Trump called him weak, confused, ineffective and allegedly called him a dumb southerner and according to The New York Times, an idiot to his face. How has Jeff Sessions -- his fired Attorney General -- responded to the humiliating insults. Take a look," CNN's S.E. Cupp said, playing Graham's ad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘At the Berlin Wall last week. Walls work’: Treasury Department official Monica Crowley in 2015

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2019

By

As the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, four-year-old tweets from a top Trump administration officials have resurfaced.

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury Monica Crowley sent the two tweets on October 5, 2015. At the time, she was a Fox News contributor.

Months earlier, Donald Trump had launched his presidential campaign and had been pushing the idea of building a wall along the entire southern border -- a wall he falsely claimed would be paid for by Mexico. The country was having a national debate about the utility of such a proposal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image