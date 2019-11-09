‘Everything Trump touches dies’: President mocked for jinxing Alabama and ruining their perfect season
President Donald Trump has avoided public events, preferring campaign rallies and spending time his time at his private golf clubs.
On October 27th, Trump ventured out of his safe spaces to attend a World Series game, where he was booed. Only six days later, Trump was booed while attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.
The public rebuke seemed to bother the president, who claimed it was “fake news.”
On Saturday, Trump traveled to the red state of Alabama to attend a football game in Tuscaloosa.
“Trump and First Lady Melanie were just shown on the stadium screens and received a loud ovation with some boos mixed in as he waved and stood,” according to the pool report.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham thanked the “supportive crowd” at the game, which Alabama lost — ending their perfect record.
It was their first home loss in four years.
Here’s some of what people said of her boast:
God is punishing the crimson tide for complying with the forced cheering edict.
— Vincent Fleming, DVM (@vfleming_dvm) November 9, 2019
Alabama was undefeated…till Trump…everything he touches falls apart and DIES!
— C.A.R (@7dnetwork) November 9, 2019
They're also supportive of Roy Moore so that bar is pretty low.
— Münchener Post (@MunichPost) November 9, 2019
Alabama’s going to lose because everything trump touches dies
— Nicole Hickman James 🌊 (@nicolejames) November 9, 2019
They were told if they protest they lose their tickets
— Mike Melillo (@Headquarters222) November 9, 2019
— KofA (@kofa12161485) November 9, 2019
Serves ‘Bama right, squelching free speech by threatening banishment to protesters or even those who boo. Now they’re getting waxed. Serves em right. Go Tigers!
— Steven Shore (@srsshelter) November 9, 2019
“Last and second to last in education cheers criminal President”
— Daniela 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇧🇬🇪🇺 (@ElmsteadHouse) November 9, 2019
LOL they cheered for you and then lost a home game for the first time in 4 years.
The Nationals booed you and went on to win the World Series.
Just sayin'.
— Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) November 10, 2019