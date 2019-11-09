‘Everything Trump touches dies’: President mocked for jinxing Alabama and ruining their perfect season

President Donald Trump has avoided public events, preferring campaign rallies and spending time his time at his private golf clubs.

On October 27th, Trump ventured out of his safe spaces to attend a World Series game, where he was booed. Only six days later, Trump was booed while attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.

The public rebuke seemed to bother the president, who claimed it was “fake news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Trump traveled to the red state of Alabama to attend a football game in Tuscaloosa.

“Trump and First Lady Melanie were just shown on the stadium screens and received a loud ovation with some boos mixed in as he waved and stood,” according to the pool report.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham thanked the “supportive crowd” at the game, which Alabama lost — ending their perfect record.

It was their first home loss in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people said of her boast:

God is punishing the crimson tide for complying with the forced cheering edict. — Vincent Fleming, DVM (@vfleming_dvm) November 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama was undefeated…till Trump…everything he touches falls apart and DIES! — C.A.R (@7dnetwork) November 9, 2019

They're also supportive of Roy Moore so that bar is pretty low. — Münchener Post (@MunichPost) November 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama’s going to lose because everything trump touches dies — Nicole Hickman James 🌊 (@nicolejames) November 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

They were told if they protest they lose their tickets — Mike Melillo (@Headquarters222) November 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Serves ‘Bama right, squelching free speech by threatening banishment to protesters or even those who boo. Now they’re getting waxed. Serves em right. Go Tigers! — Steven Shore (@srsshelter) November 9, 2019

“Last and second to last in education cheers criminal President” — Daniela 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇧🇬🇪🇺 (@ElmsteadHouse) November 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT