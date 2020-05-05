Trump lies that he started his 2016 campaign by traveling to Arizona

On Tuesday, during a stopover in Arizona to check on a Honeywell plant producing medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump sought to pander to locals by claiming Arizona was the first state he visited in his 2016 election campaign.

According to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, however, this is false: Trump visited New Hampshire first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is telling his story about how Arizona was the first place he traveled after he launched his campaign in 2015. It wasn't. He did an event in New Hampshire first. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 5, 2020

Arizona is a critical state for the president’s re-election. He carried it narrowly in 2016, but recent polls have suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden is tied or leading in the state for 2020.