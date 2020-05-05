Quantcast
Trump lies that he started his 2016 campaign by traveling to Arizona

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, during a stopover in Arizona to check on a Honeywell plant producing medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump sought to pander to locals by claiming Arizona was the first state he visited in his 2016 election campaign.

According to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, however, this is false: Trump visited New Hampshire first.

Arizona is a critical state for the president’s re-election. He carried it narrowly in 2016, but recent polls have suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden is tied or leading in the state for 2020.


WATCH: Donald Trump explains why Americans must die to reopen the economy

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been declaring victory against the coronavirus while deaths from the virus are still continuing to climb in the nation as a whole.

According to what the president told the press in Arizona Tuesday, the number of tests being given is the highest in the world. He held up a chart showing the United States crushing other countries. The problem with the chart is that it isn't standardized for population. When looking at countries with populations of 5 million people or more, the United States lags behind many states in Western Europe, Singapore, Canada, Russia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump is blowing COVID-19 because he is incapable of understanding anyone who isn’t ‘angry or selfish’: Columnist

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Paul Waldman identified a key reason President Donald Trump is unable to offer effective leadership in the coronavirus pandemic.

"'I think they’re starting to feel good now. The country’s opening again. We saved millions of lives, I think.' That’s what President Trump told the New York Post in an interview Monday," wrote Waldman. "Trump has a fundamental misunderstanding about what Americans are thinking and feeling right now, a misunderstanding that has not only guided his decision-making throughout this crisis but helped cost the lives of untold thousands of Americans."

Republican governors celebrate their COVID-19 response in op-ed — while they have high per capita cases

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Five Republican governors crafted an op-ed in the Washington Post Tuesday, singing their own praises for their COVID-19 response without shutting down their government. The problem, however, is that four out of the five governors are in states that are suffering among the highest per capita coronavirus cases in the country.

Govs. Mark Gordon (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Kim Reynolds (R-IA) and Mike Parson (R-MO) announced in the column that while they have different approaches, all of their states have been "open for business," delivering food and other goods.

