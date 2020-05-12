Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving Georgia governor’s approval swirls down the drain after he rushes to reopen

Published

1 min ago

on

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has drawn fire for rushing to reopen his state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen his approval ratings crater.

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that just 39 percent of Georgia voters approved of Kemp’s handling of the crisis, while 61 percent disapproved.

Kemp’s poor numbers on handling the crisis put him at the very bottom of all the governors surveyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got the best marks from his state’s residents, with an 86 percent approval of his handling of the crisis. Following DeWine were Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo of New York (81 percent approval), Gavin Newsom of California (79 percent approval) and Ralph Northam of Virginia (78 percent approval).

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been a lightning rod for right-wing activists protesting against stay-at-home orders, also scored high marks in her state with a 72 percent approval.

Kemp had originally rushed to reopen his state in an apparent effort to curry favor with President Donald Trump, but Trump threw him under the bus by telling reporters that Kemp had moved to reopen too quickly.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fox News host ends segment after attorney destroys fake Obamagate ‘scandal’ in 4 words right before her eyes

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Fox News host Shannon Bream got more than she bargained for after a national security lawyer destroyed the conservative cable network’s made-up scandal they are calling “Obamagate.”

Fox News and President Donald Trump are hawking this fake scandal-du-jour in an attempt to deflect from the 81,796 and growing coronavirus deaths, but if you ask them to define what Obamagate is, or what crime President Barack Obama committed, they can’t. President Trump was asked to Monday afternoon and was unable to explain it, except to tell a reporter, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump today is asking our Supreme Court to undo more than 200 years of precedent and declare that he is above the law

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump today is asking our Supreme Court to declare that he is above the law, not our employee and agent as president, but instead our ruler.

His lawyers assert – literally – that if he murdered someone the police could not stop him and, indeed, could not even gather evidence so long as Trump was in office. And they say this applies to his entire life, including when he was a private citizen, until he leaves office.

No court in America has ever held that a president enjoys any privileges prior to assuming office. Sitting presidents enjoy limited immunities and privileges while in office. In cases involving Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton the Supreme Court has held that presidents must comply with lawful subpoenas in both criminal and civil matters.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Senate Republicans want nothing to do with Trump’s ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy obsession: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, senior Republican leaders -- including a few who are facing re-election in November -- are avoiding backing Donald Trump's obsession with an ill-defined "Obamagate," saying they have more important business to attend to at the moment.

During Monday's press conference-- that ended abruptly after the president battled with two female White House correspondents -- Trump was asked by the Washington Post's Phillip Rucker about his "Obamagate" tweet, and what exactly he meant by it, only to fire back, "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image