Trump-loving Georgia governor’s approval swirls down the drain after he rushes to reopen

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has drawn fire for rushing to reopen his state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen his approval ratings crater.
A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that just 39 percent of Georgia voters approved of Kemp’s handling of the crisis, while 61 percent disapproved.
Kemp’s poor numbers on handling the crisis put him at the very bottom of all the governors surveyed.
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine got the best marks from his state’s residents, with an 86 percent approval of his handling of the crisis. Following DeWine were Democratic governors Andrew Cuomo of New York (81 percent approval), Gavin Newsom of California (79 percent approval) and Ralph Northam of Virginia (78 percent approval).
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been a lightning rod for right-wing activists protesting against stay-at-home orders, also scored high marks in her state with a 72 percent approval.
Kemp had originally rushed to reopen his state in an apparent effort to curry favor with President Donald Trump, but Trump threw him under the bus by telling reporters that Kemp had moved to reopen too quickly.
