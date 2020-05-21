Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving Republican’s candidacy is imploding over his social media posts — now he’s slated to lose

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump-loving Republican candidate Ted Howze’s congressional campaign in the California 10th district has been moved from “likely Democratic win” to “safe Democrat,” despite the district being more GOP friendly.

Howze signed up to oppose Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), but now a series of social media posts from his accounts that attacked Muslims, immigrants and the Black Lives Matter movement has been revealed. An expose from Politico showcasing the racist statements ultimately lead to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to remove Howze from a website promoting Republican candidates challenging Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The content in question on Mr. Howze’s social media channels is disappointing and disturbing,” McCarthy said in a written statement. “Bigotry and hateful rhetoric — in any form — have no place in the Republican Party. These posts are unacceptable and do not reflect the Mr. Howze that I have briefly interacted with.” He went on to say that he would take action of “Howze is found to be the originator of these posts.”

Howze swore that he had nothing to do with the posts, rather he hired a young person to run his social media account and that is how the posts appeared.

“People he (Howze) knew, people he was familiar with made these comments (and retweets). He’s very upset. This is not who he is. He really is disgusted by the whole thing,” said campaign manager Tim Rosales.

The “Crystal Ball,” Larry Sabato’s prediction center at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, called the candidate’s flatline official on Thursday, saying Harder looks to be safe after the GOP abandoned Howze.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is campaigning on the claim that his own government failed him: op-ed

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Greg Sargent says that President Trump's strategy for reelection in 2020 is to pit himself against his own government.

"That strategy is to run once again as an outsider, which requires using his own government as a foil," Sargent writes. "Trump advisers tell the [Associated Press] that Trump will be positioned as the outsider relative to Joe Biden, which you can see in the new label that Trump propagandists have been applying to Biden: 'swamp monster.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham donors explain why they ditched the GOP senator — and now back his Democratic rival

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The debate between those who believe coronavirus is a danger and it's important to take precautions has split between Republicans and Democrats. Protesters advocating reopening tend to largely be conservatives. It is also now turning some away from the Republican Party, according to The State.

In South Carolina, a self-described "moderate Republican" who has given campaign donations to both sides said he's not interested in reelecting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I was a big supporter of Lindsey, especially back in the ‘90s,” said Wallace Lightsey. “I helped raise money for him and I really liked him. I thought he was very bright, very articulate and seemed to be pretty practical.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Karl Rove latches on with Trump campaign as an adviser: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

George W. Bush's political architect is assisting President Donald Trump's campaign as an adviser.

Karl Rove has been helping Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in an unpaid and informal role, staying in regular communication with campaign manager Brad Parscale and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, reported Business Insider.

Republican insiders suggested that Rove -- who worked for Bush and his father, who were critical of Trump -- is helping the campaign to keep his name relevant for presidential candidates in four years.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image