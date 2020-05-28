Quantcast
Trump mocked for claiming that mail-in voting will ‘end’ the Republican Party: ‘You silly fool’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that mail-in voting could “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”

His outburst triggered immediate mockery on social media. Some mimicked the president and responded in all-caps.

Car rampage through Colorado protesters compared to Charlottesville attack that killed Heather Heyer

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, at a protest in Denver, Colorado against the police killing of George Floyd, the driver of a black SUV tried to run down one of the demonstrators, in an incident captured on video.

Nobody appears to have been killed. However, horrified commenters on social media compared the incident to the vehicle-ramming attack in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Arrest this driver. Attempted murder. This is how Heather Heyer died. https://t.co/pxGmEFDZkC

WATCH: Driver of black SUV tries to run down George Floyd protester in Colorado

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday evening, as protests and demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spread nationwide, the driver of a black SUV at the protest in Denver, Colorado was captured on camera trying to run down a protester.

In the footage, the car turns and cuts across the road as the protester tries to dive out of the way to avoid it. Then the car speeds off as a number of protesters chase behind.

Watch the incident below:

Downtown denver. Some girl turned around to run this guy over #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe #downtowndenver #denver pic.twitter.com/eirohGGPr5

Minneapolis mayor tells Maddow the George Floyd protests are about ‘400 years of institutionalized racism’

May 28, 2020

By

The mayor of Minneapolis put the city's protests of police in historical context during a Thursday evening appearance on MSNBC.

Mayor Jacob Frey was interviewed by the host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" as the city braces for another night of protests against the lack of arrests in the killing of George Floyd.

"Before we get going, I did want to address things after what transpired last night, and I have a very simple message for residents and community members within our city: we need peace. If you are feeling anger or sadness, I get it, it is not only understandable, it is righteous. But we cannot allow that anger and sadness to so negatively impact our communities, we can't be looting some of the community institutions that we need the most right now, especially during a pandemic," Frey said.

