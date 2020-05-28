Trump mocked for claiming that mail-in voting will ‘end’ the Republican Party: ‘You silly fool’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that mail-in voting could “lead to the end of our great Republican Party.”

His outburst triggered immediate mockery on social media. Some mimicked the president and responded in all-caps.

Fact check: mail-in voting has been happening in many Republican states for years. In fact Trump and Kellyanne Conway both vote by mail, as does our military. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 29, 2020

Fact Check: False. Mail-in voting has not been shown to lead to “massive fraud and abuse.” In fact, Trump himself and many members of his family used mail-in voting to cast their ballots. Absentee ballots are a necessity since we are in the worst pandemic in modern history. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 29, 2020

Remember when mail-in voting re-elected Senator Udall in Colorado? No, because it didn't — Uncrewed (@Uncrewed) May 29, 2020

MAIL-IN VOTING ALREADY HAPPENS EXCLUSIVELY IN FIVE STATES AND DOES NOT LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. THIS INCLUDES STATES RUN BY BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) May 29, 2020

Excuse me, sir, this is a Wendy's — sir_this_is_a_wendys (@SirWendys) May 29, 2020

Trump got caught trying to CHEAT in our election by BLACKMAILING Urkaine.

He is still TRYING TO CHEAT by stopping mail in voting.

Now called out for spreading FALSE conspiracy theories and just out right LYING on social media he THREATENS them. Remove his account!#FireTheLiar pic.twitter.com/Bb0l0dRzdG — Barry (@LoveAmerica4U2) May 29, 2020

WILL YOU BE SUING THE RETHUGLICAN PARTY IN NORTH DAKOTA FOR TELLING US TO VOTE BY MAIL IN THE UPCOMING ELECTION? pic.twitter.com/vfcMdINJe7 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 29, 2020

MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!! pic.twitter.com/KKyZYRLNZJ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 29, 2020

We already have mail in voting you silly fool. It’s called absentee ballots. We need to expand access to those ballots and offer them to every voter. This is to protect the people of our great republic’s health, safety and well-being. This is again for personal gain. We see you — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 29, 2020

102,000 AMERICANS KILLED BY CORONAVIRUS IN 11 WEEKS. YOU KNEW. YOU FAILED TO PREPARE 41 MILLION AMERICANS UNEMPLOYED RESIGN — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) May 29, 2020

Your presidency will result in the end of the GOP. Mail-in voting will have nothing to do with it. — Daniel Lawrence Macy (@DanielLMacy) May 29, 2020