Trump moves — on Friday night — to replace watchdog who revealed his coronavirus failures: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is continuing his battle against public servants who reveal federal government wrongdoing.

“President Trump moved on Friday night to replace a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who angered him with a report last month highlighting supply shortages and testing delays at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic,” The New York Times reported Friday evening.

The timing of the move was of note.

“The White House waited until after business hours to announce the nomination of a new inspector general for the department who, if confirmed, would take over for Christi A. Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general who was publicly assailed by the president at a news briefing three weeks ago,” the newspaper reported.

The latest move is part of a pattern by the commander-in-chief.

“The nomination was the latest effort by Mr. Trump against watchdog offices around his administration that have defied him. In recent weeks, he fired an inspector general involved in the inquiry that led to the president’s impeachment, nominated a White House aide to another key inspector general post overseeing virus relief spending and moved to block still another inspector general from taking over as chairman of a pandemic spending oversight panel,” The Times reported.

Judge issues scathing ruling against Trump administration — and cancels hundreds of oil leases on public land

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The Trump administration suffered a major setback in its efforts to open more public lands to oil and gas drilling.

"A federal judge on Friday canceled nearly 300 oil and gas leases in Montana because government officials failed to properly study the risks of all that drilling to the environment and water supply," the Associated Press reported Friday.

Dozens of lockdown protesters arrested in Sacramento: California Highway Patrol

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Large crowds gathered on the capitol lawn in Sacramento on Friday to protest lockdown orders.

"Dozens of people were arrested Friday afternoon during a demonstration at the State Capitol to protest the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak," KCRA-TV reports. "Officers arrested 33 people for disobeying a lawful order, demonstrating without a permit and resisting or delaying a police officer, the California Highway Patrol said."

The station estimated the crowd to be larger than 1,000.

Judge rejects pay-discrimination claim by U.S. Women’s National Team: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The reigning world champions on the U.S. women's soccer team received a setback in court as they seek equal pay with their male counterparts, CNN reported Friday.

"A federal judge has dismissed the claims for equal pay by the US women's national soccer team, according to a court filing on Friday. Claims of unequal travel conditions, like charter flights and hotel recommendations, and support services, specifically medical and training support, can still go to trial," CNN noted.

The players blasted the decision.

"We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," spokesperson Molly Levinson said.

