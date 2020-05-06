Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump officials are scoffing at Jared Kushner’s coronavirus plan — here’s why

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has handed off another life-or-death matter to his son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The president wants a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, and he has tasked Kushner to lead those efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic that’s already claimed more than 72,000 American lives, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jared has been vocal in meetings about wanting to engage the private sector on the development of a vaccine in a similarly successful way that the administration did on ventilators, PPE and others,” a White House official told the website.

Kushner’s efforts to distribute crucial medical equipment has been widely criticized as tardy, inefficient and the subject of a congressional investigation.

“President Trump made it clear to the task force weeks ago that business as usual wasn’t good enough in the fight against the coronavirus, and vaccines are no exception” said Michael Caputo, the new assistant secretary of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services. “It’s not impossible and yet the scientists are right: it’s going to be very difficult… When it happens, it will be an historic victory for all of America, led by a president who just wouldn’t take no for an answer when it mattered most. Come to think of it, maybe that’s what President Trump’s critics really dislike about it.”

The president is confident a vaccine will be available well before the 12-month timeline researchers cite as a best-case scenario, and Kushner is leading “Operation Warp Speed” with economic adviser Peter Navarro, who pitched the initiative by memo to the coronavirus task force that may soon wind down.

“We were all surprised that [Navarro] was pushing this idea so early on before we knew what supplies we had and where we needed to look to help fill the gaps,” said one administration official. “It was clearly a way to push back against China and a lot of us were uncomfortable doing that in a big way without understanding what we still needed in the stockpiles and elsewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

White House officials hope the president’s son-in-law will use his relationships with the the private sector to speed up the lengthy development process, two sources told The Daily Beast.

However, not everyone in the White House shares in the president’s optimism.

“We just do not see it happening,” said one senior Trump administration official who works closely with the task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navarro claims the development process could be fast-tracked if the medical community operated in “Trump time,” but five administration officials who work closely with the task force that they’ve seen no evidence that a vaccine could be ready for the general public as soon as the president has promised.

Some of those officials say they have told Trump that his timeline is unrealistic, but he doesn’t seem to understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

When presented with those concerns, those officials said, the president answers some variation of: “I want it done, or I want it taken care of.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

What do they really want? Untangling the baffling demands of re-open protesters

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Dear State House Protesters,

Usually, I’m all in favor of protest. Far be it from me to suggest that you are fodder for some strictly rightist political campaigning, but perhaps you can set down your semi-automatic weapons for a moment. Let’s talk about what exactly you want in these continuing attempts to flaunt public health rules and rush us into re-opening all public activities, forgoing protective masks and forgetting physical distance measures.

It was a beautiful weekend here in New York City, just the kind of weather that you seem to see as demanding that people flock to beaches, golf courses or parks to re-start ball games Right Now. Or visit the beauty salon – today.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meet the shadowy accountants who do Trump’s taxes and help him seem richer than he is

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On May 12, after a six-week delay caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the epic battle by congressional committees and New York prosecutors to pry loose eight years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Much about the case is without precedent. Oral arguments will be publicly broadcast on live audio. The nine justices and opposing lawyers will debate the issues remotely, from their offices and homes. And the central question is extraordinary: Is the president of the United States immune from congressional — and even criminal — investigation?

Next week’s arguments concern whether Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, must hand over his tax returns and other records to a House committee and the Manhattan district attorney, which have separately subpoenaed them. (There will also be arguments on congressional subpoenas to two of Trump’s banks.) Trump, who promised while running for president to make his tax returns public, has sued to block the documents’ release. The questions apply beyond this case. Trump has repeatedly resisted congressional scrutiny, most recently by vowing to ignore oversight requirements included in the trillion-dollar pandemic-bailout legislation. “I’ll be the oversight,” he declared.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers got illegal haircuts while calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen salons

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday, state Reps. Steve Toth and Briscoe Cain sat wearing barbers' gowns in a Houston-area salon, ready for their haircuts. Both Republicans were breaking state law by doing so, but to them, it mattered no less — one was there to send a message to Gov. Greg Abbott, and the other was there as an act of civil disobedience.

“A little less on the sides,” Toth, from The Woodlands, told the hairstylist while on the phone with a Texas Tribune reporter, noting that "there's absolutely no reason" why such businesses couldn't reopen their doors under proper health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image