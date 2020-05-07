Trump pollster expects ‘rock star’ Michael Flynn to be cheered like Nelson Mandela
Days after Donald Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln, one of his top campaign advisors is comparing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to Nelson Mandella.
“With the Justice Department announcing Thursday that it would drop the case against Michael Flynn, officials close to President Donald Trump are already gaming out ways to bring the former national security adviser back onto the national political stage,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate Election Day inches closer.”
One of those who replied was John McLaughlin, one of President Trump’s chief pollsters.
“Years ago when Nelson Mandela came to America after years of political persecution he was treated like a rock star by Americans,” McLaughlin said. “Now after over three years of political persecution General Flynn is our rock star. A big difference is that he was persecuted in America.”
Trump campaign manager models new 2020 coronavirus mask — inside the White House
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign manager modeled a new Trump coronavirus mask on Thursday.
Brad Parscale said he posted the picture "walking into the White House today pre-covid results.
The mask says "Keep America Great."
Trump’s ‘catastrophic mishandling’ of the coronavirus crisis could cost Republicans their Senate majority
Politically, a lot could happen between now and November. But Democratic strategists, in recent weeks, have been encouraged to see former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, leading in many polls. Moreover, they are hoping that if Biden performs well in November, there will be a down-ballot effect in key Senate races. Journalist Eric Lutz, this week in an article for Vanity Fair, explores the possibility that Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic will help Democrats regain control of the U.S. Senate.
For Biden, naming Cabinet before election would be a big risk
In addition to the rumblings about whom he’ll name as his vice presidential candidate, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recently surprised many political observers by suggesting that he might also announce the selection of some Cabinet members before November’s election. This would be an unusual move that poses some risks – as well as rewards.