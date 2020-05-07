Trump pollster expects ‘rock star’ Michael Flynn to be cheered like Nelson Mandela

Days after Donald Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln, one of his top campaign advisors is comparing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to Nelson Mandella.

“With the Justice Department announcing Thursday that it would drop the case against Michael Flynn, officials close to President Donald Trump are already gaming out ways to bring the former national security adviser back onto the national political stage,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate Election Day inches closer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those who replied was John McLaughlin, one of President Trump’s chief pollsters.

“Years ago when Nelson Mandela came to America after years of political persecution he was treated like a rock star by Americans,” McLaughlin said. “Now after over three years of political persecution General Flynn is our rock star. A big difference is that he was persecuted in America.”