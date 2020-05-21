Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump putting himself and workers at risk from COVID-19 during factory tours: Ex-White House officials

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s factory tours may be putting workers and himself at risk, according to public health experts.

The president on Thursday will make his third coronavirus-related trip to a battleground state this month when he tours a Ford factory in Michigan, but public health experts and former White House aides worry that those visits are risky, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House is a potential hot zone for COVID — aides and valets close to the president are diagnosing positive,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert. “If I’m a factory owner, do I really want a large group of visitors from the West Wing visiting me now under these circumstances, just to snap a few pictures? No.”

The White House insists factory workers who meet the president are required to take rapid coronavirus tests, which is now standard for everyone who comes into contact with him or Vice President Mike Pence, but those tests aren’t always accurate.

Trump himself refuses to wear face masks, and has sometimes disregarded health and safety practices mandated by the states he’s visiting.

“Any Presidential visit outside of Washington, D.C. is a heavy lift in terms of personnel and resources,” said Greg Jenkins, a deputy assistant to the president and director of White House advance operations for President George W. Bush. “It’s almost impossible to think through how to do this. You’ve got to consider every potential infringement of social distancing and mitigate that.”

A former staffer under President Barack Obama said Trump’s visits are risky and costly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s massive debates between the Secret Service and the local police on what they will pay for,” said Johanna Maska, who served as Obama’s director of press advance. “The Secret Service will pay for things to protect the president, but, for example, if it has to do with protesters — [of] which there are a lot — that is not a cost that the Secret Service would be willing to assume.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump still refuses to read intel briefs — and only likes looking at pictures and charts: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that his intelligence briefings failed to warn him about the severity of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that multiple briefings contained dire assessments about the impact of the disease.

A new report from the New York Times suggests that Trump's failure to prepare for the pandemic may stem from the fact that he simply never reads his intelligence briefings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Critics slam White House press secretary as she gives ‘one of the most ludicrous answers’ to defend Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing two vital swing states – Nevada and Michigan – of acting “illegally” by making it easier for their residents to vote by mail during the pandemic were just “alerts” meant just for the eyes of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

At least, that’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters just hours after Trump threatened to withhold congressionally-approved federal funds from the two states.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Need to take the bus back to work? A doctor explains how you can do that safely

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

A public health expert explained how to safely take public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

As businesses reopen across the country, workers and customers will return to the buses, subways and trains they rely on for transportation, and Dr. Nadia Abuelezam told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that doing so will be safe -- with some precautions.

"I think people need to understand that, in close spaces, spaces that are enclosed, inside, carry a greater risk of transmission than spaces that are outdoor, have fresh air moving through them," said Abuelezam, an epidemiologist and professor at Boston's College's School of Nursing. "So, of course, you can protect yourself by wearing a mask. You can protect yourself by wiping down your seat and, of course, using hand sanitizer or washing your hands after you get off the bus, if possible. Those are all ways you can protect yourself on the commute."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out