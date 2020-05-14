Trump quickly gets debunked after he attacks Obama for making F-35s ‘all over the world’

During an interview with Fox Business this week, President Trump was asked about what he’s going to do to bring the supply chain back to America. In response, he went into a rant about the F-35 fighter jet.

“I could tell you hundreds of stories of the stupidity that I’ve seen,” Trump said. “As an example, we make a fighter jet. It’s a certain fighter jet. I won’t tell you which, but it happens to be the F-35, okay? … And we make parts for this jet all over the world — we make them in Turkey, we make them here, we make them there — because President Obama and others — I’m not just blaming him — thought it was a wonderful thing.”

Bartiromo asks Trump about bringing supply chains back to the U.S. "I could tell you hundreds of stories of the stupidity that I've seen. As an example, we make a fighter jet. It's a certain fighter jet. I won't tell you which, but it happens to be the F-35, OK?" pic.twitter.com/YJoArsiiAL — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) May 14, 2020

But according to air war reporter Valerie Insinna, Trump’s claim that the F-35 is made “all over the world” is bending the truth at best.

“By the time President Obama had stepped into office in 2008, the supply chain for the F-35 would have pretty much in stone,” she tweeted this Thursday. “Its first flight was in 2006, but many suppliers would have been lined up before the contract was awarded in 2001.”

“The F-35’s supply chain is always in flux, and that’s part of the overall vision for the aircraft,” she added. “The joint strike fighter was created not just for the US military, but for US allies and partners, who helped pay for the development of the aircraft in return for industrial work.”

Read her thread below:

The F-35’s supply chain is always in flux, and that’s part of the overall vision for the aircraft. The joint strike fighter was created not just for the US military, but for US allies and partners, who helped pay for the development of the aircraft in return for industrial work. — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

I wouldn’t blame this concept on any one president. This was not the brainchild of Clinton, Bush or Obama. And there are a lot of benefits to having a jet that most of your allies also use, with a distributed and global supply chain and sustainment enterprise. — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

Let’s talk about Turkey. Last year, the administration booted Turkey from the F-35 program because it bought a Russian air defense system. Turkey helped pay for the development of the F-35, and its first F-35 pilots were in training at Luke Air Force Basehttps://t.co/OKxaTQb4qV — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

Turkey makes more than 1,000 different parts for the F-35, and the Defense Department is currently in the process of replacing the Turkish suppliers. It’s a difficult process, with challenges I wrote about here:https://t.co/CIOq76mzmV — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

However, Trump’s assertion that Turkey makes the “main body” of the F-35 and that Erdogan is refusing to give the US F-35 fuselages is…not what is happening here. Turkish Aerospace Industries is a secondary supplier of the center fuselage. Northrop Grumman is the primary. — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

Turkey is not refusing to give the US F-35 parts, the US is making the decision to cut them out of the F-35 supply chain. You could make the argument that this is more a blow to Turkish industry than it is to the US:https://t.co/S0TDixtJ9Y — Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) May 14, 2020

