Trump refuses to answer when reporter asks him what funding he’ll cut from Michigan if they don’t change their voting laws

On Thursday, at his speech at a Ford plant producing medical equipment, President Donald Trump was asked what federal funding specifically he will revoke from Michigan if officials there don’t comply with his demands to scale back the use of mail-in voting.

The president refused to go into details. “I’m not going to discuss that,” he replied.

He did, however, continue to slam mail-in voting.

“Who knows that they don’t pirate,” said Trump. “You know, they pirate these applications. They print new voting forms.”

“Who vouches for signed ballots?” he added. “We want straight, good, honest voting … Obviously there’s going to be fraud.”

Watch below:

Trump on mail-in voting: “Who knows that they don’t pirate. You know, they pirate these, uh applications. The print new, uh, voting forms.” (This is totally made up.) pic.twitter.com/Fbr0vWNVa0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020