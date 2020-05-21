Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump still refuses to read intel briefs — and only likes looking at pictures and charts: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has claimed that his intelligence briefings failed to warn him about the severity of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that multiple briefings contained dire assessments about the impact of the disease.

A new report from the New York Times suggests that Trump’s failure to prepare for the pandemic may stem from the fact that he simply never reads his intelligence briefings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Times’ sources, national security officials have grown exasperated by the president’s unwillingness to read his briefings or even pay attention during meetings.

“While Mr. Trump does not appear to read the intelligence reports he is given, he will examine graphs, charts and tables,” the Times reports. “Satellite pictures clearly interest him, too.”

Trump’s lack of attention led intelligence officials to go to unusual lengths to get him to listen.

“Briefing him has been so great a challenge compared with his predecessors that the intelligence agencies have hired outside consultants to study how better to present information to him,” the paper reports. “Working to keep Mr. Trump’s interest exhausted and burned out his first briefer, Ted Gistaro, two former officials said. Mr. Gistaro did not always know what to expect and would sometimes have to brief an erratic and angry president upset over news reports, the officials said.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump putting himself and workers at risk from COVID-19 during factory tours: Ex-White House officials

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's factory tours may be putting workers and himself at risk, according to public health experts.

The president on Thursday will make his third coronavirus-related trip to a battleground state this month when he tours a Ford factory in Michigan, but public health experts and former White House aides worry that those visits are risky, reported NBC News.

"The White House is a potential hot zone for COVID — aides and valets close to the president are diagnosing positive," said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert. "If I'm a factory owner, do I really want a large group of visitors from the West Wing visiting me now under these circumstances, just to snap a few pictures? No."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump still refuses to read intel briefs — and only likes looking at pictures and charts: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed that his intelligence briefings failed to warn him about the severity of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that multiple briefings contained dire assessments about the impact of the disease.

A new report from the New York Times suggests that Trump's failure to prepare for the pandemic may stem from the fact that he simply never reads his intelligence briefings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Critics slam White House press secretary as she gives ‘one of the most ludicrous answers’ to defend Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing two vital swing states – Nevada and Michigan – of acting “illegally” by making it easier for their residents to vote by mail during the pandemic were just “alerts” meant just for the eyes of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

At least, that’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters just hours after Trump threatened to withhold congressionally-approved federal funds from the two states.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image