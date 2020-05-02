Trump reveals he’s been spending his time ‘closely’ monitoring right-wing Twitter commentary

The leader of the free world revealed how he has been spending his time as 65,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 30 million have filed for unemployment.
On Saturday, right-wing Twitter personality Jack Posobiec noted that President Donald Trump was retweeting comments from his Twitter posts.
“Remember, folks, the President watches this space closely,” Posobiec posted. “Make it count.”
Trump revealed that Posobiec was correct and he does watch the comments closely.
“That’s right Jack,” Trump posted.
Trump had retweeted a comment to Posobiec that falsely claimed disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was one of the “most highly respected men in America.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.