Trump reveals he’s been spending his time ‘closely’ monitoring right-wing Twitter commentary

The leader of the free world revealed how he has been spending his time as 65,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and 30 million have filed for unemployment.

On Saturday, right-wing Twitter personality Jack Posobiec noted that President Donald Trump was retweeting comments from his Twitter posts.

“Remember, folks, the President watches this space closely,” Posobiec posted. “Make it count.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump revealed that Posobiec was correct and he does watch the comments closely.

“That’s right Jack,” Trump posted.

That’s right Jack. Keep up the good work! https://t.co/q8DdMbW0hl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Trump had retweeted a comment to Posobiec that falsely claimed disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was one of the “most highly respected men in America.”

ADVERTISEMENT