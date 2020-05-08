Trump ridiculed for insisting Hannity and Fox News hosts deserve Pulitzers: ‘The stupid is strong’
Calling into “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Fox News host Sean Hannity and multiple other personalities on the conservative news network were deserving of Pultizer Prizes or similar awards for their coverage of his administration.
In a long rambling interview, the president also gloated about Attorney General Bill Barr interceding on behalf of former White House adviser Mike Flynn’s criminal case that was in the sentencing phase after he pleaded guilty, and blew off the new jobs report showing 14.7% unemployment saying, “It’s totally expected. There’s no surprise.”
But his comments about Hannity and company got the attention of Twitter commenters coming on the heels of his previous bizarre comments about journalists seeking “Noble prizes.”
You can see a sampling below:
Donald Trump calls for Sean Hannity to get “the equivalent” of a Pulitzer https://t.co/MDD05SoGYZ
— Media Matters (@mmfa) May 8, 2020
Trump says Sean Hannity should get “the equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes” for his Russia investigation coverage
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 8, 2020
“Sean Hannity should get the equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.”
(Apparently, there are multiple versions.)
— Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) May 8, 2020
“Trump tells Fox and Friends that they and Hannity should get Pulitzers.”
This from a Tot who still struggles to read Dick and Jane and has a Spotted Puff 🍄
— Dumb Precedent (@DumbOldJTramp) May 8, 2020
In Trump’s world, isn’t “the equivalent” of a Pulitzer called an “Indictment”??
— 🇺🇸🏳️🌈Tom T🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@PkSlope) May 8, 2020
The stupid is strong.
— Eli$e’s Oath of Office (@CurmudgeonCD21) May 8, 2020
Gee-Zuss, I was hoping Hannity would get the equivalent of a drone strike.
— TINA BROWN (@buster1280) May 8, 2020
More like a Bullshitzer
— Maxim Beaulieu (@Metallimax) May 8, 2020
Now that he knows what they are. I’m sure he will say Pulitzers a lot.
— Andrew White (@AJWht8) May 8, 2020
A Pulitzer? Not a Noble? Is Hannity B-list now?
— Shoshana Hantman (@ShoshanaHantman) May 8, 2020
Yes, to match his Noble prize.
— Patti Weinberg (@olderladyp) May 8, 2020
Is there a best conspiracy theory category?
— WendyG (@wglaaber) May 8, 2020
Gag me. He’s so stupid. Dumb as a sack of rocks. @seanhannity @realDonaldTrump @ProjectLincoln #Election2020 @gtconway3d
— Patricia Parry (@PatriciaP1992) May 8, 2020
Is there a Pulitzer Prize for brown-nosing
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) May 8, 2020