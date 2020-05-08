Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for insisting Hannity and Fox News hosts deserve Pulitzers: ‘The stupid is strong’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Calling into “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Fox News host Sean Hannity and multiple other personalities on the conservative news network were deserving of Pultizer Prizes or similar awards for their coverage of his administration.

In a long rambling interview, the president also gloated about Attorney General Bill Barr interceding on behalf of former White House adviser Mike Flynn’s criminal case that was in the sentencing phase after he pleaded guilty, and blew off the new jobs report showing 14.7% unemployment saying, “It’s totally expected. There’s no surprise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But his comments about Hannity and company got the attention of Twitter commenters coming on the heels of his previous bizarre comments about journalists seeking “Noble prizes.”

You can see a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn is sending shockwaves through the legal world

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

One of this week’s most shocking political bombshells came when, on Thursday, news broke that Attorney General William Barr had dropped the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — who pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Legal experts have been weighing in on the DOJ’s decision, and some of them are stressing that the U.S. is living in strange times when someone admits to a federal crime and the attorney general intervenes on his behalf.

In Law & Crime, reporter Jerry Lambe discusses the arguments that the DOJ, under Barr, made when it decided to drop the case against Flynn.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Off-duty Alabama cop bodyslams woman face-first for refusing to wear mask in Walmart

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

A woman faces charges after an off-duty Alabama police officer slammed her face-first onto the floor during a dispute over face coverings.

The woman, whose name was not released, became "disorderly" after a Walmart employee asked her to wear a mask for coronavirus protection, and she began yelling expletives at customers and employees, reported NBC News.

The officer tried to detain the woman, who appears to be black, after she refused to leave the store, and he picked the woman up and slammed her onto the ground as she struggled away from his attempt to handcuff her.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump hosting GOP senators for lunch in the White House after coming in close contact with coronavirus-infected valet

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is hosting the entire Republican Senate caucus for lunch Friday in the White House State Dining Room, just two days after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.

The CDC and medical experts say anyone who comes in contact with someone testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image