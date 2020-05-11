Trump ripped for ‘racist temper tantrum’ against Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing came to an abrupt halt after he demanded CBS reporter Weijia Jiang “ask China” why so many Americans were dying of COVID-19 — and stormed out after Jiang demanded to know why he had ordered the Chinese-American reporter in the room to answer for China.

Twitter commenters instantly blew up over the altercation, and slammed the president for his behavior.

” Very, very ugly ending to that one hour appearance by the President in the Rose Garden” pic.twitter.com/yiBtbIWkpF — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 11, 2020

Holy Hell! Weijia Jiang just took on tRump! — Lynn Dewey Screaming into the Void (@jinshinlynnd) May 11, 2020

Why is no one focusing on the blatant racism that just occurred at the WH briefing @CNN @Yamiche @jaketapper @kaitlancollins @weijia Ms. Jiang, Ms. Alcindor and Ms. Collins I continue to commend you all, you “beautifully nasty” women!! — Renucks (@renucks) May 11, 2020

Another disgraceful, racist, temper tantrum by Trump b/c he was asked a pointed question by @weijia Classy move by @kaitlancollins to allow her to follow up to challenge Trump’s obnoxious “ask China” comment. Trump can’t handle smart, assertive women. @Honestly_Tara https://t.co/kOshBWFh2G — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) May 11, 2020

