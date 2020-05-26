Trump says he can ‘absolutely’ force governors to reopen churches if he decides to do so

At Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he really has the authority to force governors to allow houses of worship to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Can you explain what authority you had in mind when you said that you would do that?” asked a reporter.

The president emphasized that he does have the power — but did not elaborate on how specifically he would do so, and added that he doesn’t think he will have to.

“I can absolutely do it if I want to,” said Trump. “I don’t think I’m going to have to, because it’s starting to open up. We need our churches and our synagogues and our mosques. We want them open, churches, synagogues, mosques, and other — we want them open and we want them open as soon as possible.”

