Trump says he is requiring everyone in the White House to wear a mask — even though he won’t wear one himself
At Monday’s press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked if he was behind the order requiring everyone at the White House to wear a mask. He confirmed that he was.
However, this stands in contrast to the president’s ongoing refusal to wear a mask himself.
Trump and some of his senior officials have given variable explanations for their unwillingness to wear masks — one common argument being that they are being tested repeatedly and have a clean bill of health. However, some reports suggest that Trump is afraid being seen wearing a mask in public could hurt his re-election chances.
